Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 408th day.

US troops are deployed to Romania along with forces from other NATO member states as the alliance looks to boost security on its southeastern flank amid Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP)

Friday, April 7, 2023

Secret documents that provide details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia have spilled onto social media platforms, the New York Times reported.

The Pentagon said it is assessing the reported security breach.

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The documents were spread on Twitter and Telegram, and reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information, the Times said.

One of the documents summarised the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, and said nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces, and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanised vehicles, the newspaper said.

Follow more updates 👇

0300 GMT — No winner as Ukraine conflict turns into trench warfare: Serbia

The Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has said in an interview with RTS TV that the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a "difficult trench warfare", adding that neither side can win, according to Russian TASS news agency.

"Judging by how the situation unfolds, none of the sides can win," he said, adding that the crisis "has turned into difficult trench warfare."

Vucic said he was "afraid" of the current global situation.

In February, Vucic said the conflict would worsen and become uncontrollable. He also anticipated the decision to send tanks to Ukraine by Western allies would be followed by a decision to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets.

Russia has threatened to target fighter jets given to Kiev.

2200 GMT — Kiev's forces cling to Bakhmut ghost city

Ukrainian and Russian forces have battled in Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kiev's defiance.

The head of Russia's private Wagner militia said Ukrainian forces were not abandoning Bakhmut but that, even if they did, he would need more support from the regular Russian military before trying to advance further.

"Bakhmut is performing the key task of inflicting as many losses on Russia as possible and, most importantly, to prepare for a counter-attack to take place in late April-May," said Pavlo Narozhniy, a Ukrainian military analyst.

Fighting also continues to rage further south around Avdiivka, a town near the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

For our live updates from Thursday (April 6), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies