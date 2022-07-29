Fast News

The Russian army accuses Ukraine's forces of striking a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners in pro-Moscow separatist-controlled eastern Ukraine, saying 40 people have died and scores suffered injuries on the 156th day of the offensive.

Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kiev's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. (AP)

Friday, July 29, 2022

Russia and separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners

At least 40 Ukrainian prisoners captured during the fighting for Mariupol have been killed by Ukrainian shelling, Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have said.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesperson for the separatists in the Donetsk region, said that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners were killed and 130 were injured on Friday when Ukrainian shelling hit a prison in the town of Olenivka. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian authorities to the report.

The Russian army accused Kiev's forces of striking the jail with US-made HIMARS rocket systems. "Forty Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded," the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that eight employees of the detention centre were also injured.

UK: Russia is failing in many areas of Ukraine conflict

Britain's defence minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is failing in "many areas" in its conflict in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin might seek to change strategy again.

"The Russians are failing at the moment on the ground in many areas...Putin's plan A, B, and C has failed and he may look to plan D," Wallace told Sky News television.

Russian strikes kill several at bus stop in south Ukraine

Russian strikes on the heavily bombed Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv near the country's southern frontline killed four people and wounded seven more on Friday, the regional governor said.

"Today, they shot at another area near a public transport stop. According to the latest information, four people are dead and seven are injured," Vitaliy Kim said in a statement on social media.

UPDATE: Ukraine hits prison in Russia-controlled Donetsk region with Himars missiles, killing at least 40 of its own soldiers captured during clashes with Russian forces and wounding 75 others - Russian Foreign Ministry — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 29, 2022

Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow will soon propose a date for a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken said on Wednesday he planned to hold a conversation with Lavrov to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and US jails.

Ukraine steps up its offensive in south, Russia bombs Kiev

Ukraine increased its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kiev's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight.

Air raid sirens blared as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed parliament alongside visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, as Ukraine marked its Day of Ukrainian Statehood with a public holiday for the first time on Thursday.

The attack shattered the sense of normalcy that has returned to life in Kiev since Russian forces abandoned attempts to capture the city in the first weeks of the conflict, in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

"This was Russia offering greetings on Ukraine’s Day of State Sovereignty" Governor Vyacheslav Chausov

For live updates from Thursday (July 28), click here