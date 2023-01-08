Fast News

Russia says it will press ahead with what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine after ending its 36-hour ceasefire as fighting between the two European neighbours enters its 318th day.

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Ukraine shelling damages 2 power plants in Russia-controlled parts of Donetsk

Two thermal power plants were damaged by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-controlled parts of the country's Donetsk region, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Sunday.

Preliminary information indicated injuries in the shelling in Zuhres and Novyi Svit, the officials said. According to TASS, two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit.

Citing officials, the agency said said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Gazprom to ship 35.5 mcm of gas to Europe

Gazprom, the Russian energy giant, said it would ship 35.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

Gazprom continues to supply gas flows via Ukraine at capped levels.

Moscow vows victory after truce ends

Moscow has ended a self-declared Christmas ceasefire and vowed to push on with combat until it reaches a victory over its neighbour.

President Vladimir Putin ordered on Friday a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact to observe Russia and Ukraine's Orthodox Christmas, which fell on Saturday.

Ukraine had rejected the truce, and there was shelling along the frontline.

The Kremlin said that Moscow will press ahead with what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

"The tasks set by the president (Putin) for the special military operation will still be fulfilled," the Russian state TASS agency quoted Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, as saying. "And there definitely will be a victory."

Russia, Ukraine trade ceasefire violation accusations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian military was continuing to strike Ukrainian positions despite their declared ceasefire.

"The reality is Russian shells again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions," said Zelenskyy in his video address.

Ukrainian officials denounced the unilateral 36-hour pause as a ploy and said it appeared to have been ignored by some of Moscow's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month offensive.

Russia insisted that its forces along the 1,100-km front line were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies