Fast News

Leaders of Germany, France and Italy visit Ukraine and offer hope of EU membership to a country pleading for weapons to fend off Russia's military offensive, now in its 114th day.

Russia sacrificed a quarter of its army power for "tiny" gains in Ukraine, says UK's highest-ranking military officer. (Reuters)

Friday, June 17, 2022

UK defence chief: 'Russia will never take control of Ukraine'

Russia has already "strategically lost" its conflict with Ukraine, suffering heavy losses and strengthening NATO, the UK's chief of defence staff has said in an interview.

"This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," said Tony Radakin, the country's highest-ranking military officer, adding it would emerge a "more diminished power".

"Russia has strategically lost already. NATO is stronger, Finland and Sweden are looking to join," he told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin may achieve "tactical successes" in the weeks to come, but had sacrificed a quarter of his country's army power for "tiny" gains and was running out of troops and high-tech missiles.

For live updates from Thursday (June 15), click here