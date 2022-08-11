Fast News

Fierce fighting between Moscow and Kiev continues in eastern and southern territories on day 169 of the conflict even as both sides trade blame for imperiling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with attacks nearby.

The Donor Conference for Ukraine is hosted by Ukraine, Denmark and Britain in Copenhagen to discuss long-term backing for Ukraine following the Russian offensive. (Reuters)

Thursday, August 11, 2022

UK, Denmark to supply additional aid, weapons to Ukraine

Britain and Denmark have announced more aid to Ukraine in the form of money and weapons in connection with an international donor conference in Copenhagen.

Britain in a statement said it will supply Ukraine with more multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 kilometres away.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the supply of weapons would help Ukraine defend itself against Russian heavy artillery.

Denmark will meanwhile increase its financial aid to Ukraine by $113.6 million, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the conference attended by several European defence ministers.

Latvian parliament declares Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Latvian MPs have adopted a statement declaring Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism" and said its actions in Ukraine constituted "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people".

The statement said the parliament "recognises Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and calls on other like-minded countries to express the same view".

MPs said they considered "Russia's violence against civilians committed in pursuit of political aims as terrorism". They also condemned its use of cluster munitions "to sow fear and indiscriminately kill civilians".

Belarus dismisses reported explosions at airfield near Ukraine

Moscow's ally Belarus has played down reports of overnight explosions at a military airbase near the border with Ukraine that is said to be used by Russian troops.

"On August 10, at around 23:00 (2000 GMT), during a test run, a piece of equipment that had its engine replaced caught fire," the Belarusian defence ministry said in a statement.

It added that the fire was extinguished "in a timely manner" and there were no casualties.

Russia: Switzerland cannot represent its interests in Ukraine

The Russian foreign ministry has said that Switzerland could not represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it is no longer a neutral country.

"Switzerland... has stopped being a neutral state and joined sanctions (against Russia)," Russian foreign ministry official Ivan Nechayev said.

Creditors agree to 2-year pause on Ukraine $20B debt

Ukraine's lenders have agreed to a pause for the payment of its $20 billion debt, as its economy has been severely impacted by Russia's attacks on the country, the prime minister has said.

"Investors in Ukraine's foreign debt agreed to postpone payments until 2024. It allows Ukraine to maintain macro-financial stability and strengthen economic sustainability", Denys Shmygal tweeted on Wednesday.

Holders of about 75 percent of Ukraine's debt agreed to the pause, the finance ministry said in a press release.

Pro-Russia rebels: Ukraine shells brewery, causing ammonia leak in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatists have accused Ukraine of shelling a brewery in the occupied eastern city of Donetsk, killing one person and triggering a leak of ammonia, Interfax news agency reported.

The emergency ministry in the Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said a shell had hit an ammonia line late at night, sparking a fire that at one point covered 6,500 square feet.

Pictures from the scene showed flames lighting the sky above one part of the city as well as firefighters donning masks. One picture appeared to show a corpse on the ground.

