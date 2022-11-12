Fast News

Ukrainians hail Russia's retreat from Kherson, with Kiev working to de-mine the strategic southern city and restore power across the region as fighting enters its 263rd day.

A local resident hugs Ukrainian serviceman as people celebrate after Russia's retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, on November 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Zelenskyy: Battles in eastern Donetsk 'hellish'

Russian forces destroyed the critical infrastructure in the southern city of Kherson before fleeing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that local authorities were starting to stabilise the city.

"Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

"Police have launched stabilisation measures. Stabilisation measures are also underway in Kherson," he said, noting that almost 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells had been dealt with so far.

But pro-Moscow forces are putting up a much stiffer fight elsewhere and Zelenskyy said the battles in the eastern Donetsk region were "hellish."

Source: Reuters