Russia-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate fighting – now in its 210th day.

Ukraine troops inspect destroyed military equipment abandoned at a position formally held by the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region. (AFP)

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Scholz: Putin must recognise he cannot win Ukraine fight

Russian President Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognises he cannot win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Do we watch helpless as some want to catapult us back into a world order where war is a common means of politics, independent nations must join their stronger neighbors or colonial masters, and prosperity and human rights are a privilege for the lucky few?" Scholz asked.

Japan: 'Russia's invasion' of Ukraine tramples UN charter

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, addressing the United Nations General Assembly, has condemned Russia's assault on Ukraine as destabilising the international order to its core and said the rule of law, not coercion by power, should prevail.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a conduct that tramples the philosophy and principles of the UN charter ... It should never be tolerated," Kishida said.

Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, the first city to ever suffer an atomic bombing, also denounced the threat of nuclear weapons by Russia.

"The threat of nuclear weapons, like what Russia did this time, let alone the use of them, are serious threats to peace and safety of the international community, and are never be acceptable," Kishida said.

Zelenskyy hails Western support against Russian annexation referendums

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Western allies for their condemnation of plans by authorities in pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia.

"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organise yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his daily address.

Zelenskyy, speaking in a video address, said the situation on the front line with Russian forces clearly showed the initiative belonged to Ukraine.

The regions –– Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia –– will stage the referendum vote on Friday, regional leaders have said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies