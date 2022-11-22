Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March amid frigid, snowy weather due to "colossal" damage to Ukraine's power grid, officials say, as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 273rd day.
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Zelenskyy: Russia transforming cold into an instrument of terror
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was trying to use the cold this winter as a "weapon of mass destruction" by striking energy infrastructure.
"The Kremlin wants to transform the cold this winter into a weapon of mass destruction," Zelenskyy told a meeting of French mayors in a video message.
"To survive this winter and to prevent Russia transforming the cold into an instrument of terror and submission, we need a lot of things," he added.
"This winter will be about survival," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Monday, adding it would be "life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine".
