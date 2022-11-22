Fast News

Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March amid frigid, snowy weather due to "colossal" damage to Ukraine's power grid, officials say, as Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 273rd day.

Residents of the recently liberated city of Kherson collect water from the Dnipro River bank, near the front line of southern Ukraine. (AP Archive)

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia transforming cold into an instrument of terror

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was trying to use the cold this winter as a "weapon of mass destruction" by striking energy infrastructure.

"The Kremlin wants to transform the cold this winter into a weapon of mass destruction," Zelenskyy told a meeting of French mayors in a video message.

"To survive this winter and to prevent Russia transforming the cold into an instrument of terror and submission, we need a lot of things," he added.

"This winter will be about survival," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told reporters on Monday, adding it would be "life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine".

