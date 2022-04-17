Fast News

Russia renews its attacks on Ukrainian capital Kiev and other cities, while President Zelenskyy says the elimination of Mariupol's defending forces will jeopardise talks to end the conflict — now in its 53rd day.

In Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, in the northeast, a Russian strike on a residential district killed at least two people on Saturday, authorities say. (AFP)

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Mayor: Missile attack damages infrastructure in Brovary

A missile attack has damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kiev, according to Igor Sapozhko, the mayor of Brovary.

There were no details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties in the alleged strike in the early hours of Sunday. The report could not be immediately verified.

Relative calm prevailed in Kiev and nearby areas for weeks after Russian forces began withdrawing from the region last month to focus on the eastern Donbass area. But that calm has been brought to an end by renewed Russian air strikes.

Local media: Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kiev

Fresh explosions have been heard in Kiev, local media has reported. Overnight, air raid sirens went off over nearly all of Ukraine.

There was no official explanation for the Kiev explosions in the early hours on Sunday. The reports could not be immediately verified.

Kiev: Russia's troops facing provisions problems

Ukraine's Army has said Russian troops are having significant problems with provisions and there is growing discontent.

"Russian servicemen constantly complain about the lack of rotation, equipment that constantly breaks down, the quality of the fuel supplied and food," said Oleksandr Shputun, representative of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shputun said Russian soldiers are continuing looting and violent actions against the civil population and that these actions are "encouraged by their military command". Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

UK intelligence: Russian troops regrouping in east

Russia is committed to compelling Ukraine to abandon its Euro-Atlantic orientation and asserting its own regional dominance, British military intelligence has said.

Russian forces are continuing to redeploy combat and support equipment from Belarus towards eastern Ukraine, including to locations close to Kharkiv and Severodonetsk, the UK Ministry of Defence tweeted in a regular bulletin.

Russian artillery continues to strike Ukrainian positions throughout the east of the country where Russia plans to renew its offensive activity, the bulletin added.

Russia calls Ukrainian forces to surrender in Mariupol

Russia's defence ministry has said that if Ukrainian forces still fighting in Mariupol lay down their arms starting at 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday, their lives will be spared, Tass news agency said.

Tass quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Center for Defence Management, as saying Moscow's offer was prompted by "the catastrophic situation" in the plant as well as "purely humane principles."

He added: "We guarantee that the lives of all those who lay down their arms will be spared." Under the terms of the proposed deal, the remaining defenders in the plant would leave between 6 am and 1 pm Moscow time, without weapons or ammunition.

Austria: Putin to cooperate on Bucha investigation

Austria’s chancellor said after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow this past week that the Russian president is “in his own war logic” when it comes to Ukraine.

Karl Nehammer told NBC in an interview that he thinks Putin believes he is winning the war and he confronted Putin with what he had seen in Bucha, and "it was not a friendly conversation.”

He said Putin said “he will cooperate with an international investigation, on one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future.”

EU to target Russia's Sberbank, other banks with sanctions

The European Union's forthcoming sanctions on Russia will target banks, in particular Sberbank, as well as oil, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told a German newspaper.

Bild am Sonntag, in an interview, asked her to name the key points of a planned sixth round of sanctions.

"We are looking further at the banking sector, especially Sberbank, which accounts for 37 percent of the Russian banking sector. And, of course, there are energy issues," she said. "The top priority is to shrink Putin's revenues," she added.

Russian Mariupol general died, buried

A Russian general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried in St. Petersburg after dying in battle, the governor said.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army, which Russian media identified as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks.

Gov. Alexander Beglov released a statement saying Frolov “died a heroic death in battle” without saying where or when he was killed. Photographs on Russian news websites showed his grave at a St. Petersburg cemetery piled high with red and white flowers.

