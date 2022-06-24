Fast News

Russian military extended its grip on territory in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle frontline Ukrainian forces amid fresh arrival of heavy firepower as the conflict enters into 121st day.

A Ukrainian soldier walks in front of a burning vehicle during an artillery duel between Ukrainian and Russian troops in the city of Lysychansk, eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass. (AFP)

Friday, June 24, 2022

Ukraine army ordered to retreat from Sievierodonetsk - governor

Ukraine's forces will have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk, a regional governor said, after weeks of fierce fighting against the Russians in the battleground eastern city.

"Ukrainian armed forces will have to retreat from Sievierodonetsk. They have received an order to do so," Sergiy Gaiday, governor of Luhansk region which includes the city, said on Telegram.

Ukraine repels Russian attack on Lysychansk but loses key town -governor

Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, the last fully Ukrainian-controlled city in the region of Luhansk, the area's governor said.

Sergiy Gaiday wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Russia had, however, taken control of the village of Mykolaivka, located near a key highway to Lysychansk, which has been the focus of heavy fighting.

Fighting continues, he added, in the battleground twin city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russia has advanced slowly over several weeks.

Ukraine's EU candidacy will strengthen Europe as Russia threatens freedom - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's formal candidature to join the European Union was a big step towards strengthening Europe at a time when Russia was testing its freedom and unity.

Zelenskyy told EU leaders in Brussels that their decision to accept Kiev's candidacy was among the most important for Ukraine since it broke from the Soviet Union 31 years ago.

"But this decision is not just being made for the benefit of Ukraine. It is the biggest step towards strengthening Europe that could have been made right now, in our time, and when the Russian war is testing our ability to preserve freedom and unity," he said.

After four months of fierce battles, Ukraine's eastern Donbass region enter what officials call a "fearsome climax" as Moscow seizes two more neighbouring villages pic.twitter.com/9ZM7AX6oyq — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 24, 2022

US welcomes Türkiye's efforts in Ukraine grain

The United States welcomes Türkiye's involvement in brokering an agreement to get grain out of Ukraine, John Kirby, the national security spokesman said.

The United States is working with allies and partners to get some grain out of Ukraine, exports that have been thwarted by Russia's incursion on Ukraine, Kirby said.

"We certainly welcome Türkiye's involvement in trying to broker some kind of arrangement to allow shipping of grain," he said, noting there was a blockade in the Black Sea.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies