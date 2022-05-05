Fast News

Russian forces battle for control of the last stronghold in Ukraine's Mariupol city, and the EU proposes tough oil sanctions against Moscow over its military campaign in Ukraine, continuing on its 71st day.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said (AA)

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Ukraine: 11 attacks repelled in Donbass region

Ukraine’s General Staff says the country’s forces have made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east.

In its daily morning update, the General Staff said that the Russians “lost control over several settlements on the border of Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.” Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the update said.

At the same time, fighting over the Azovstal plant in Mariupol continued, the General Staff said. “With the support of aircraft, the enemy resumed the offensive in order to take control of the plant,” the update said, adding that the Russian troops were “trying to destroy Ukrainians units” at this last remaining pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the ravaged port city.

Five civilians killed by shelling in Ukraine's Luhansk region - governor

Five civilians have been killed by shelling from Russian forces in Ukraine's Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, governor Serhiy Gaidai has said.

Gaidai said the shelling focused on Sievierodonetsk and Popasna, Hirske and Lysychansk.

Russian ceasefire to begin at besieged Mariupol steel plant

A Russian-announced ceasefire is due to begin at the besieged steel plant in the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, to allow civilians to flee even as its defenders vowed to fight to the end.

Russia's defence ministry announced a daytime ceasefire for three days.

"The Russian armed forces will open a humanitarian corridor from 0500 to 1500 GMT (08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time) on May 5, 6 and 7 from the site of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the ministry said.

Japan says difficult to immediately follow Russia oil embargo

Japan will face "difficulty" to immediately follow a move to cut off Russian oil imports over the Ukraine conflict, its minister of economy, trade, and industry Koichi Hagiuda has said.

Hagiuda made the remark during a visit to Washington, after the European Union's executive proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow, including the embargo on crude oil.

"Given Japan has its limit on resources, we would face some difficulty to keep in step immediately" with other countries, Hagiuda told reporters.

‘They were constantly shelling us’



Ukrainians who were trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol recount their horror stories pic.twitter.com/zivE9fwtMU — TRT World (@trtworld) May 4, 2022

Ukraine killing Russian generals 'with help' of US intel

Ukraine has managed to target and kill many Russian military generals as a result of intelligence provided by Washington during the ongoing fighting in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

Citing senior American officials, the Times said, "the targeting help is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine."

"That intelligence also includes anticipated Russian troop movements gleaned from recent American assessments of Moscow's secret battle plan for the fighting in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine," the report said.

Ukrainian officials claim Russia lost some 12 generals in the last 70 days of fighting. It is not clear how many of them were killed as a result of US intelligence to Kiev.

Zelenskyy slams Russia's 'unacceptable remarks'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the "scandalous and completely unacceptable remarks" by Russia's foreign minister about Hitler.

In an early morning video address, Zelenskyy said the comments by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had outraged the entire world. In an interview on Sunday, Lavrov said the Nazi dictator had had "Jewish blood."

Moscow has also claimed Israeli mercenaries were fighting alongside the far-right Azov Regiment in Ukraine, saying "Israeli mercenaries are practically shoulder to shoulder with Azov militants in Ukraine", sparking a diplomatic standoff with Tel Aviv.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies