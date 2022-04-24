Fast News

Russian forces are hurrying to take full control of Ukraine's south and eastern regions to which President Zelenskyy has said any breakaway attempt would result in end to negotiations as the fierce battle enters its 60th day.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

Kiev: Ukraine destroys Russian command post in Kherson

The Ukrainian military said it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it came under attack. He said their fate was unknown.

The Russian military did not comment on the claim, which could not be confirmed.

Ukraine asks 'equipment' to operate nuclear power plant

Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the fight with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.

"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said. "The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."

Zelenskyy criticises Guterres over Russia first visit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised a decision by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit Moscow on Tuesday, before heading to Kiev.

"It is simply wrong to go first to Russia and then to Ukraine," Zelenskyy told reporters in the Ukraine capital. "There is no justice and no logic in this order," he added.

"The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation," he said.

"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president"



Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/KlcDxXCm62 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 23, 2022

Putin attends Russian Easter mass amid Ukraine crisis

President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed the Kremlin leader's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

When Patriarch Kirill announced "Christ has risen," Putin joined the other members of the congregation with the reply "Truly he is risen."

At an outdoor service in Moscow, Kirill said he hoped the conflict in Ukraine would end quickly but did not condemn it. His statements backing Russia's intervention, which has been condemned by Kiev and Western nations as an act of aggression, have splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies