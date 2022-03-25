Fast News

Russian forces entered Ukraine a month ago in the biggest assault on a European state since World War II. Kiev and its allies call it an "invasion" while Moscow calls its offensive a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour.

Russian attacks damaged a factory in Kiev as fighting completes a month in Ukraine. (AA)

Friday, March 25, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine held back all main directions of Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has marked one month since the beginning of the Russian offensive in an optimistic air, smiling throughout a short video addressed to the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy quipped that Russia would have not gone into Ukraine had it known what was waiting for it as the Ukrainian people have been able to stall or hold back most Russian assaults across the frontline.

"The 30th day. If Russia knew such was waiting for it here, I am sure it would have been afraid to come here. In this month we have held back all the main directions of the Russian attacks."

EU leaders dismiss Putin's rouble payments threat

President Vladimir Putin's threat to have "unfriendly" countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in roubles from now on has got the not-so-friendly treatment from European Union nations.

Several EU leaders have come out saying it would be a gross violation of their contracts. From German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, they said they would not meet such demands.

The Russian threat is potent since the EU imports 90 percent of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40 percent of EU gas.

For live updates from Thursday (March 24), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies