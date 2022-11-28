Fast News

Russia continues to strike eastern and southern Ukraine as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures while civilians continue to leave Kherson as the conflict enters its 278th day.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week. (Reuters)

Monday, November 28, 2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia would launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops attacked in February.

"Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies