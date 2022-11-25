Fast News

As Kiev and other cities pick themselves up, Kherson comes under its heaviest bombardment since Ukrainian forces recaptured the southern city two weeks ago from Russia, with conflict now in its 275th day.

People sit in a pub lit with candles during a power outage in Lviv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Friday, November 25, 2022

Emergency outages in Ukraine

Ukraine continues to battle to get water and power to millions of people cut off after Russia launched dozens of cruise missiles that Kiev says battered the country's already crippled electricity grid.

"The situation with electricity remains difficult in almost all regions," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "However, we are gradually moving away from blackouts — every hour we return power to new consumers."

More than 24 hours after Russian strikes reportedly smashed Kiev, mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 60 percent of homes in the capital were still suffering emergency outages. Water services had been fully restored however, said city officials.

UK to pledge further winter support on Ukraine

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly will pledge millions of pounds in further support for Kiev during a visit to Ukraine to ensure the country has the practical help it needs through the winter, his office has said.

Cleverly, who is set to meet President Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the trip, also condemned Russia for its "brutal attacks" on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

A statement from his office issued early on Friday said Cleverly had travelled to Ukraine, which this week suffered the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy infrastructure so far in the months-long war.

"The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine," said Cleverly, as he set out three million pounds to help rebuild vital infrastructure and committed another five million for Black Sea initiative to ship Ukrainian grain to countries at risk of famine.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies