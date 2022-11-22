Fast News

Russia continues to strike Ukrainian positions in the country’s eastern regions as winter makes conditions difficult for civilians as the conflict enters its 272nd day.

Ukrainians board the Kherson-Kiev train at the Kherson railway station, southern Ukraine, Monday, Nov 21, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter.

Authorities urged residents of the two southern regions, which Russian forces have been shelling for months, to move to safer areas in the central and western parts of the country.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Monday that the government will provide transportation, accommodations and medical care for them, with priority for women with children, the sick and the elderly.

The World Health Organization delivered a chilling warning about the energy crisis' human impact on Ukraine. "This winter will be life-threatening for millions of people in Ukraine," said the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P Kluge.

For live updates from Monday (November 21), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies