Fast News

Ukraine cedes some territory in the east in the face of an enormous Russian offensive – now in its 163rd day – and NATO says Moscow must not be allowed to win.

Amnesty International accuses Ukraine of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas, angering Kiev. (AFP)

Friday, August 5, 2022

Zelenskyy accuses Amnesty of excusing Russian 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned Amnesty International for excusing Russian acts of "terror" after the rights group said Kiev's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas.

Amnesty had tried to "amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim", Zelensky said in his daily address.

"There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist," he added.

For live updates from Thursday (August 4), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies