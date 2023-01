Fast News

German Chancellor Scholz says Western allies would keep supporting Ukraine, but he also highlighted the danger of further inflaming the conflict, which is now in its 337th day.

A Russian soldier flanks a Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system on combat duty in the Luhansk region in Russian-controlled Ukraine. (Reuters)

Thursday, January 26, 2023

0500 GMT

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz drew red lines for further military support to Ukraine, ruling out the delivery of combat aircraft or the deployment of ground troops.

“I made it clear very early on that we are not talking about combat aircraft, and I am doing the same here,” he said.

Scholz added: “We will not send ground troops under any circumstances. I have said there will be no direct involvement of NATO soldiers in the Ukraine war. That has not been the case so far, and that will not be the case in the future. And everyone can rely on that.

Scholz had announced on Wednesday morning that Ukraine would receive 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks from Bundeswehr stocks.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk had demanded the delivery of fighter jets on Tuesday evening after the German government’s decision was widely reported.

Here are the other key developments

0630 GMT - Ukraine declares air raid alert

Two Russian missiles have been spotted over the territory of the Mykolaiv region, its governor Vitaly Kim said on the Telegram messaging app, warning of a possible missile attack.

"WARNING! There is a threat of a missile attack! Now it is necessary to reduce the load on the energy system of the region and the country as much as possible. This will allow energy companies to better prepare for emergency situations. Turn off all unnecessary electrical appliances! Be prepared for emergency power outages! Do not use elevators. ‼️ Do not ignore the air alarm signals. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, stay in shelters. We believe in our air defense and Victory!" undefined

0545 GMT - Switzerland imposes new raft of sanctions on Russia

The Swiss Federal Council enacted further sanctions against Russia, adopting the latest measures introduced by the European Union.

"In response to Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine and its continued destabilizing actions that undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and security, the EU adopted new measures against Russia on 16 December 2022 as part of a ninth package of sanctions," said the council in a statement.

Switzerland is not part of the EU, but its economy is closely intertwined with its neighbors.

2100 GMT - Zelenskyy seeks long-range missiles, jets from West

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wanted the West to send long-range missiles and jets to his war-torn country to help repel Russian troops.

"I've spoken with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today," Zelenskyy said after the United States and Germany announced they would send heavy tanks to Ukraine.

"We must also open deliveries of long-range missiles to Ukraine, it is important - we must expand our cooperation in artillery," Zelenskyy said, also adding Ukraine needed jets. "This is a dream. And this is a task."

Zelenskyy has said that the key to supplying tanks for Ukraine's war effort was speed and sufficient numbers.

1930 GMT - Giving Odessa UNESCO status 'politically motivated'

Moscow has decried a "politically motivated" decision by UNESCO to add the historic centre of Ukraine's port city of Odessa to its World Heritage List.

United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, designates Odessa a 'World Heritage in Danger site' pic.twitter.com/QzlDPGmT22 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 26, 2023

The Foreign Ministry accused a group of Western countries of pushing through a "politically motivated" decision in violation of the standard procedures.

"It was prepared hastily, without respecting the current high standards of UNESCO," the Foreign Ministry said.

1900 GMT - Britain sounds alarm on Russia-based hacking group

A Russia-based hacking group named Cold River is behind an expansive and ongoing information-gathering campaign that has struck various targets in government, politics, academia, defence, journalism, and activism, Britain has said.

In an advisory, the National Cyber Security Centre [NCSC], part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping intelligence agency, said Cold River researches its targets and impersonates people around them using faked email addresses and social media profiles.

"There is often some correspondence between attacker and target, sometimes over an extended period, as the attacker builds rapport," the advisory said.

Russia's embassies in London and Washington did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment about the NCSC's comments. The advisory did not directly attribute the digital attacks to the Russian government.

