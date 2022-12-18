Fast News

Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation's headquarters, as fighting enters its 297th day.

Ukrainian servicemen prepare a US-made MK-19 automatic grenade launcher towards Russian positions on the frontline in eastern Ukraine. (AFP)

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zelenskyy seeks reliable air defence shield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeated his call for international allies to maintain a supply of air defence systems to Ukraine, as it deals with a seemingly relentless Russian bombing campaign.

"Dear partners. Find an opportunity to give Ukraine reliable protection of the sky, a reliable air defence shield," Zelenskyy said in his new address.

"When this happens, the main form of Russian terror, missile terror, will become simply impossible." He also stressed the importance of the commitments by allies in support of Ukraine.

