Ukraine and Russia are set to sign in Türkiye a deal on day 149 of the conflict to unblock grain exports and relieve a global food crisis, as critical Russian gas pipeline to Europe reopens.

The five-month fighting is occurring across one of Europe's most fertile regions by two of the world's biggest producers of grain. (AA Archive)

Friday, July 22, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine can make gains on the battlefield

Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said after meeting senior commanders.

Zelenskyy, speaking in an address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up. "(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.

Kiev hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US HIMARS which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.

"Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons. Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies