Fast News

Russia orders its troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a potential turning point in conflict – now in its 260th day.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Russia could be strategically feigning. (AA)

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson

Kiev has reacted sceptically to Moscow announcing its retreat from the southern city of Kherson, urging continued resistance against the Russian incursion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refrained from overblowing the significance of Moscow's evacuation from Kherson, even as US President Joe Biden suggested it was evidence that eight months into the war, Russia has "real problems" on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy has suggested that rather than experiencing a major setback, Russia could be strategically feigning.

Mazda pulls out of Russia joint venture

Japanese carmaker Mazda said it is pulling out of its joint venture in Russia because of the war in Ukraine, having ceased operations in the country earlier this year.

Mazda stopped shipping parts to Russia in March and ended operations the following month "due to the situation in Ukraine that arose in February 2022", it said in a statement.

The company said it signed an agreement last month to transfer all of its equity interest in the Russian business to its joint venture partner Sollers.

Russia's military orders its troops to pull out of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, a significant setback for the Kremlin as Kherson was the only regional capital to fall to Russia after it attacked in February pic.twitter.com/JnPr0nkYud — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) November 10, 2022

Ukraine boosts Southeast Asia ties with peace accord

Ukraine signed a peace accord with Southeast Asian nations, a largely symbolic act that comes as Kiev seeks to shore up international support in isolating Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba signed the “Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia” as the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations got underway in Phnom Penh.

The ASEAN summit comes as Russia seeks new markets for its energy products to avoid Western sanctions following its incursion into Ukraine.

Britain freezes $20.5B worth of Russian assets

The British government said that it had frozen assets together worth $20.5 billion (18 billion pounds) held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities sanctioned for Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"We have imposed the most severe sanctions ever on Russia and it is crippling their war machine," Andrew Griffith, a junior government minister in the Treasury said.

Russia has passed Libya and Iran to become Britain's most-sanctioned nation, according to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, part of the finance ministry.

Top US general: Military casualties almost same for Russia, Ukraine

America's top general has estimated that Russia's military had suffered more than 100,000 soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine, and added Kiev's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the conflict.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side. A lot of human suffering," Army General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York.

He added 40,000 Ukrainian civilians were also probably killed in the conflict since Russia began its attacks in February.

Biden expects Ukraine aid to continue uninterrupted

US President Joe Biden has said Russia's order to evacuate troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River near the Ukrainian city of Kherson showed Moscow was having "real problems" with its military.

Biden told reporters it was interesting that Russia had waited until after the US congressional election to announce the withdrawal. "It's evidence of the fact that they have some real problems with the Russian military," he said.

He said the withdrawal would allow both sides to recalibrate their positions over the winter, but it remained to be seen whether Ukraine was prepared to compromise with Russia.

Biden said he expects US aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite skepticism expressed by Republicans who appear poised to take control of the House of Representatives.

For live updates from Wednesday (November 9), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies