Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine, drawing condemnation by the West. Follow our live updates:

Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine's main cities, which were jolted by the sounds of exploding bombs. (AFP)

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Ukraine forces say '50 Russian occupiers' killed

Ukraine's military command has said government forces killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

"Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.

Separately, authorities in Kiev also said confirmed deaths in Ukrainian military had risen to five.

Severing diplomatic ties with Moscow, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy calls on Russians to come out and protest the war and urges journalists and bloggers in Russia to report truth to the people pic.twitter.com/bdw18NpIDn — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Five Russian planes, one chopper downed: Kiev military

The Ukrainian military has claimed to have downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

"According to the Joint Forces Command, today, February 24, in the area of the Joint Forces operation, five planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down," the army general staff said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a dramatic escalation that drew scathing condemnation by the West.

Ukraine's air defence systems 'eliminated': Russia

Russia's defence ministry said it had neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and its air defence systems.

"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies.

Ukraine army general staff says five Russian planes and a helicopter have been shot down around Donbass, while Russia’s Defence Ministry claims to have neutralised Ukrainian military airbases and “eliminated” its air defence systems pic.twitter.com/4FVqQCPgQV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine



Russia's ground forces have crossed into Ukraine from several directions, Ukraine's border guard service has said.

Russian tanks and other heavy equipment crossed the frontier in several northern regions, as well as from the Kremlin-annexed peninsula of Crimea in the south, the agency said.

It said one of its servicemen died in a shelling attack along the Crimean border, the first officially confirmed military death of the Russian invasion.

Russian-backed separatists say they are now in control of two towns in Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine – RIA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

Ukraine asks Türkiye to close Black Sea waterways to Russia

Ukraine has asked Türkiye to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

Under a 1936 pact, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit warship passages during wartime or if threatened.

"We are calling for the air space, Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side," Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar told a news conference in Ankara.

"At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side."

Belarus says its army not taking part in Russian operation

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has said his military is not taking part in the Russian operation in Ukraine, as Kiev said Moscow's troops were entering the country from Belarusian territory.

Minsk said Putin called Lukashenko in the early hours of Thursday — "at around 5:00 am (0200 GMT) — to inform him that Moscow was launching a military operation on Ukraine.

Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Ukraine, said the Russian leader told him the "aim" of the operation was to "stop the genocide of the people in the Donetsk and Lugansk republics."

Germany: EU, NATO, G7 to launch 'massive sanctions'

Germany has said the EU, NATO and the G7 would work to hit Russia with severe sanctions after the Kremlin launched an air and ground assault on Ukraine.

"We will launch the full package with the most massive sanctions against Russia and we will strengthen our security and our allies," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We have not chosen this situation," she added, but "if we don't stand up to it now, we will pay an even higher price".

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador.”



Ukraine's UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya requests his Russian counterpart to “call Putin to stop the aggression” at an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council pic.twitter.com/NGUFnQfVVl — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

World must compel Russia to peace: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country's allies were building a "coalition" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged the world to take measures to force Moscow to stop its attack.

"We are building an anti-Putin coalition," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of the US, EU, Britain, Germany and Poland. "The world must compel Russia to peace," he wrote.

Johnson condemns 'horrific' attack by Russia

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Russia's "unprovoked" and "horrific" attack on Ukraine, as he prepared to chair an emergency meeting of top ministers and officials.

Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and vowed "the West would not stand by as (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin waged his campaign...," his office said.

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps," Johnson said on Twitter.

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

China 'closely watching' situation

China has said it was monitoring the situation in Ukraine and called for "restraint" on all sides.

"China is closely watching the latest situation, and we call on all parties to maintain restraint and prevent the situation from getting out of control," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

Türkiye urges its citizens in Ukraine to stay home

Türkiye has asked its citizens in Ukraine to stay home. "Ukrainian airspace is still closed. At the current stage, we ask that you stay at home or in a safe place and avoid travel," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that necessary support and guidance will be provided for those who want to leave the country.

Turkish Foreign Ministry to its citizens in Ukraine:



- Airspace is still closed. We ask that you stay at home or in a safe place

- Avoid travel

- Necessary support, guidance will be provided for those who want to leave the country pic.twitter.com/TG1rooYN54 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

Australia targets Russia with "second phase" of sanctions

Australia hit Russia with a "second phase" of sanctions on Thursday over its assault on Ukraine, the first salvo in an expected battery of new international measures to punish Moscow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned Russia's "illegal invasion" as he announced sanctions against 25 individuals, four entities involved in developing and selling military gear, and restrictions on four financial institutions.

He flagged further waves of sanctions would be imposed "as we identify those responsible for these egregious acts", including against 300 members of the Russian parliament.

Kiev's airport has cancelled flights after loud explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital – Reuters pic.twitter.com/0Ax6YqYDFV — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

France working with allies to "end the war": Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned Russia's military action against Ukraine and vowed that Paris would work with allies to try to end the conflict.

"Russia must immediately put an end to its military operations," Macron wrote on Twitter on Thursday, saying Russia had made the decision to "wage war" on Ukraine.

"France stands in solidarity with Ukraine. It stands by Ukrainians and is working with its partners and allies to end the war," he added.

Macron had repeatedly spoken to President Vladimir Putin seeking a diplomatic solution to the standoff but to no avail.

People have queued up at gas stations in Ukraine to stock up on fuel after Russian troops started striking targets across the capital Kyiv pic.twitter.com/nLFecW8rVh — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

EU to hold Russia 'accountable', readies new sanctions

The European Union said it will hold Russia "accountable" for its attack on Ukraine and was preparing fresh sanctions that will deal "massive and severe consequences" to Moscow.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unjustified attack on Ukraine," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel each wrote on Twitter.

"In these dark hours, our thoughts are with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives," they said.

"We will hold the Kremlin accountable."

EU leaders are to hold a snap summit later on Thursday.

Russia suspends movement of commercial vessels in Azov sea

Russia has suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea until further notice, five grain industry sources told Reuters.

The Azov sea is home to shallow water ports of smaller capacity. "All ships are on 'stop' (in the Azov sea)," one of the sources said.

Russia's state agency for maritime and river transport did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Air raid sirens heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv early on Thursday after Russian President Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Y10GFBa0RC — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

'Unjustifiable': Italy condemns Russia's Ukraine move

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has lashed Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable," saying Europe and NATO were working on an immediate response.

"The Italian Government condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine. It is unjustified and unjustifiable. Italy is close to the Ukrainian people and institutions in this dramatic moment. We are working with European and NATO allies to respond immediately, with unity and determination," Draghi said in a statement.

Germany lashes out at Russia, warns of cost

Germany has blasted Russia's military operation in Ukraine as "a day of shame" and warned that the political and economic consequences for Moscow would be severe.

"Germany condemns in the strongest possible terms this unscrupulous act by President (Vladimir) Putin. Our solidarity goes out to Ukraine and its people," Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

Scholz, whose country currently holds the presidency of the G7 forum, urged Moscow to stop its military operation "immediately."

He also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express Germany's "full solidarity," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a tweet.

In pictures: Russian tanks and armoured vehicles move through separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine pic.twitter.com/IUDwdYyfOu — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

Ukraine says military infrastructure under attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia is attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook on Thursday, Zelenskyy also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry confirmed it was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.

"Military infrastructure, air defence facilities, military airfields, and aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are being disabled with high-precision weapons," it said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

“The people of Ukraine want peace,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a stirring speech just before Russian President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, vowing “if we come under attack ... you will see our faces, not our backs” pic.twitter.com/6MSi61Tkxv — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Ukraine will defend itself and will win: Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia's Vladimir Putin of launching a "full-scale invasion".

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba tweeted on Thursday.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Weeks of diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions failed to deter Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops along the borders.

"I have made the decision of a military operation," Putin said in a surprise television announcement that sent global tensions soaring.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of launching a “full-scale invasion”, as explosions are heard across the country, including in Kiev pic.twitter.com/6cWajR6PLY — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

Explosions heard in Ukraine capital, other cities

Explosions rang out before dawn on Thursday in Ukraine's capital Kiev and several cities near the frontline and along the country's coasts.

There were blasts in the Black Sea port city of Odessa, close to the frontline of a Russian-backed rebel enclave and just across the sea from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which lies 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Russian border and outside the eastern zone where Kiev.

Closer to the eastern war zone, four loud blasts were heard in Kramatorsk, which serves as the Ukrainian government's effective capital for the eastern war zone.

More blasts rang out in Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov which provide a land bridge between Russia and the Kremlin-annexed Crimea peninsula.

Explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country after Russian President Putin announced a military operation pic.twitter.com/jA641okbG3 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 24, 2022

'Reckless and unprovoked attack': NATO chief slams Russia

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has denounced Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine, warning it put "countless" lives in jeopardy.

He said on Thursday NATO allies "will meet to address the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions".

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Ukraine is not a member of the 30-nation Western military alliance but its attempt to join have angered the Kremlin leader.

Putin has demanded guarantees from NATO and the US that Ukraine would never be granted membership.

Give peace a chance: UN chief to Putin

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Wednesday, urging him not to attack Ukraine.

"So, if indeed, an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine," Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting requested by Ukraine.

"Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died," he added.

UPDATE: Russian troops land in Ukraine's Mariupol city, northern coast of Azov sea and port city of Odessa – Reuters pic.twitter.com/aJoqPim3eY — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 24, 2022

