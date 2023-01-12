Fast News

President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the east would be armed with everything they need to keep Russian troops at bay in some of the bloodiest battles of the conflict — now in its 323rd day.

A Ukrainian tank fires at Russian positions near Kreminna, Luhansk region. (AFP)

Friday, January 13, 2023

23:00 GMT

Ukrainians holding positions in Soledar: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces in the eastern city of Soledar are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelenskyy thanked two Ukrainian units in Soledar, which he said "are holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

He did not give more details.

Wagner Group's activities intolerable: US envoy

A senior US envoy has expressed strong concern about the activities of the Russian mercenary contractor Wagner Group and its alleged attempts to recruit soldiers in Serbia and elsewhere in the world.

The group has claimed control of Ukraine's Soledar town, saying it killed hundreds of Ukrainian troops there, a claim Kiev rejected.

US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said he voiced these concerns during talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

"We have seen that the Wagner Group is seeking to recruit soldiers from Serbia and elsewhere and that's something we think cannot stand," he told reporters after the meeting.

