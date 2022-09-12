Fast News
Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv close to the Russian border and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region according to Kiev as the battle enters the 201st day.
Monday, September 12, 2022
Ukraine denounces 'cynical strikes' on civilian infrastructure
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.
The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on Kharkiv's western outskirts and killed at least one person.
Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to be without power on Sunday night.
For live updates from Sunday (September 11), click here
Source: TRTWorld and agencies