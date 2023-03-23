Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 393rd day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with a D-30 howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut (AFP)

Thursday, March 23, 2023

A senior Ukrainian military commander vowed a counter-attack against Russian forces near the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the stage for the longest battle of Moscow's offensive.

"Sparing nothing, they are losing significant strength and becoming exhausted. Very soon we will take advantage of this opportunity, like we did near Kiev, Kharkiv, Balakliya and Kupiansk," said the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, referring to successful Ukrainian counter-offensives.

0940 GMT - EU leaders discuss Ukraine war with UN chief

European Union leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine with UN chief Antonio Guterres, including food security and sanctions, and also endorse a plan to ramp up the supply of artillery shells to Kiev, diplomats and officials said.

Guterres will be a guest at an EU summit in Brussels, days after the renewal of a deal brokered by Türkiye and the UN on the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

That will be discussed over lunch with Guterres before the UN secretary-general takes his leave and EU leaders get an update on the war from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video link, officials said.

"We will, as always, reaffirm our unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine," declared Charles Michel, president of the European Council of EU leaders.

The leaders will give their blessing to a plan - agreed by foreign ministers on Monday - to send 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year by digging into stocks and making a landmark move into join t procurement.

0900 GMT - Russia has regained part control of Kreminna town, UK says

British military intelligence has said that Russia had partially regained control over the approaches to the eastern Ukrainian town of Kreminna, after its troops were pushed back from the region earlier this year.

"In places, Russia has made gains of up to several kilometres," the military intelligence said in an update, adding that Russian commanders are likely trying to expand a security zone and are also seeking to recapture the logistic hub of Kupiansk in Kharkiv.

Russian forces earlier on Thursday unleashed a wave of air strikes in the north and south of Ukraine a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin bid farewell to Chinese leader Xi Jinping following a two-day visit to Moscow.

0745 GMT - Russia stepped up its missile and drone attacks

“Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post accompanying video showing what he said was a Russian missile striking a nine-storey apartment building on a busy road in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

“Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at.”

At least one person was killed in the attack shown in the Zaporizhzhia video, apparently recorded by closed circuit TV cameras.

Two children were among the wounded, said Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev, adding that 25 people needed hospital treatment, with three in critical condition.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of March 23, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KNYt1UPWM4 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 23, 2023

Zaporizhzhia city is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest which has come under threat during the war and has been shut down for months.

Elsewhere, Moscow's forces launched exploding drones before dawn, killing at least eight people in or near a student dormitory near Kiev.

Russia has denied targeting residential areas.

Russian officials have blamed Ukrainian air defenses for some of the deadliest strikes on apartments, saying the deployment of air defense systems in residential areas puts civilians at risk.

0500 GMT - Prince William visits Poland to support ally helping Ukraine

Prince William made a surprise visit to Poland that underscored Britain’s support for a nation on the front line of efforts to help refugees displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine and to assist the Ukrainian military in fighting off the offensive.

The heir to the throne met with British and Polish troops in Rzeszow, a city of 200,000 people in southeastern Poland that has become a hub for shipments of military and humanitarian aid bound for Ukraine.

“I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on,'' William said as he spoke to the troops.

Located just 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Rzeszow is also a key transit point for refugees.

0300 GMT- Zelenskyy hopes to see Russia gone from Ukraine by next Ramadan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has wished Muslims worldwide "Ramadan Mubarak!" and said a significant part of Ukraine's Muslim community, the Crimean Tatars, are "forced to meet Ramadan under [Russian] occupation."

Zelenskyy said Muslims in the country are observing Ramadan "under the threat of Russian repression and abuse in Crimea, under shelling in other parts of Ukraine, and in frontline battles."

"I have no doubt that we will return freedom, respect, and security to our entire state and to all communities."

"And may the power of prayer in this holy month help us cleanse Ukraine of Russian godless evil, of those who truly believe in nothing, and that is why they are capable of such terror," Zelenskyy added.

"Let the next Ramadan begin in peace and on the entire Ukrainian land free from Russia."

