Ukrainian forces holding on to the eastern city of Bakhmut dig new trenches in a bid to hold back Russians as US readies $400 million in new military aid for Kiev amid fierce fighting — now in its 373rd day.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the city of Bakhmut. (Reuters)

Friday, March 3, 2023

Brazil's Lula tells Zelenskyy he wants to help with Ukraine peace

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has renewed a proposal for his country to take part in international mediation concerning Ukraine, during a call with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I have just had a video meeting with the president of Ukraine. I reaffirmed Brazil's desire to speak with other countries and participate in whatever initiatives around the construction of peace and dialogue," Lula posted on Twitter.

"War cannot be of interest to anyone."

Zelenskyy confirmed the phone call and thanked Brazil for supporting a UN resolution on February 24 that demanded Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

"We highlighted importance of upholding the principle of sovereignty & territorial integrity of states," Zelenskyy said of the call on Twitter.

"We also discussed diplomatic efforts to bring peace back to Ukraine and the world."

0000 GMT — US hosts war planning exercises for Ukrainians

The United States is hosting war planning exercises in Germany for Ukrainian military officers to help them think through upcoming battlefield decisions, officials said, ahead of the next phase of the year-old conflict with Russia.

The multi-day, table top exercises have been carried out at a war-gaming facility at a US Army base in Wiesbaden, Germany, where the top US military officer, Army General Mark Milley, visited.

"No one is sitting there telling the Ukrainians, go left or go right or do this or do that. That is not the job of the international community," Milley told reporters traveling with him to Germany.

"All we're doing is setting up the framework and the mechanics to allow the Ukrainians to self-learn, to learn against a situation, or various scenarios."

Transnistria, a tiny disputed enclave on Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine, has recently come under the international spotlight as tensions mount between the Western bloc and Russia

2200 GMT — Biden, Scholz to focus on Ukraine, China in talks

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus their discussions mainly on the war in Ukraine, but could also touch on concerns that China may provide lethal aid to Russia, a senior administration official has said.

The two leaders are slated to meet for an hour, including a significant one-on-one component, the official said.

"The overarching purpose of this meeting was a chance for the two leaders to be able to coordinate specifically on Ukraine," the official said.

The US had not seen evidence that China had provided lethal aid to Russia thus far, but was tracking the situation closely, the official said.

2100 GMT — US to announce new aid package to Ukraine

The United States will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth roughly $400 million and comprised mainly of ammunition, two officials and a person familiar with the package said.

Aid for Ukraine is expected to be a major topic when President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz meet at the White House.

The package, the sources said, is expected to contain more Guided Multiple Launch Rockets (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for the Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armored vehicle launched bridges.

