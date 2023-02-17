Fast News

Russia has switched its aerial strike tactics to fool Ukraine's air defences, using decoy missiles without explosive warheads and deploying balloons, a senior Ukrainian official says, as fighting enters its 359th day.

People kneel as the funeral procession for Ukranian soldier Maksym passes by during his funeral at his home-village Krasna Slobidka, near Kiev on February 16, 2023. (AP)

Friday, February 17, 2023

0001 GMT — Munich hosts world's largest global security conference

Leading politicians, military officers and diplomats from around the world will gather in Munich to survey a European security landscape transformed by Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and US Vice President Kamala Harris are among many top officials attending the Munich Security Conference on Friday, a major annual global gathering focused on defence and diplomacy.

Senior Ukrainian officials are also expected to address the conference, which runs until Sunday at the luxury Bayerischer Hof hotel in the southern German city.

Ukraine probes 'Russian killing' of civilians in Bakhmut

Russian Grad rockets and barrel artillery slammed into a residential district in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, killing three men and two women and wounding nine more, Ukraine's prosecutor general alleged, adding it was being investigated as a war crime.

"Five dead and nine wounded due to shelling of Bakhmut by the invaders," read a caption under blurred images of the victims shared on Telegram by the office of the prosecutor general. "Criminal proceedings have been initiated."

An investigation had determined that Russia fired barrel artillery and Grad rockets at Bakhmut on February 16, the office said. "The occupiers' shells once again hit the city's residential quarter."

There was no immediate word from Moscow on the allegation that civilians were killed.

