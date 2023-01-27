Fast News

Russia plays down West's move on advanced battle tanks, saying they will burn "just like any others" as Ukraine suffers a new barrage of attacks in the war, raging on its 338th day.

Ukrainian security forces talk to an elder woman in eastern Bakhmut town as Russia-Ukraine war completes 11 months. (AA)

2212 GMT —

Ukraine's sports minister has warned his country could boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to take part.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it was seeking a "pathway" for Russians to take part in the Games despite the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's sports minister Vadym Goutzeit said such a move was "unacceptable". "Our position remains unchanged — as long as the war continues in Ukraine, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be in international competitions," Goutzeit wrote on Facebook.

"If we are not heard, I do not exclude the possibility that we will boycott and refuse to participate in the Olympics."

Other key developments:

2200 GMT — Ukraine urges Australian Open to ban Djokovic's father

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia has urged tennis officials to ban Novak Djokovic's father from the Australian Open after he was filmed posing with fans brandishing Russian flags.

"He should be stripped of his accreditation," ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko said.

Myroshnychenko also called on Djokovic, who is preparing to face Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the tournament, to personally apologise and to clarify his stance on the Russian invasion.

"It's important for Novak to address this situation," he said. "He should apologise for what has happened, and condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Blasts near Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN; Russia calls it provocation

The UN's nuclear watchdog has reported powerful explosions near Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station and renewed calls for a security zone around the plant.

A Russian official dismissed the comments by Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying they suggested Moscow could not uphold nuclear safety.

Grossi, who visited Ukraine last week, said IAEA monitors routinely reported explosions near the plant.

"Yesterday, eight strong detonations were heard at around 10 am local time, causing office windows at the plant to vibrate, and more were audible today," he said in a statement.

