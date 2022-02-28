Fast News

World watches fifth day of the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two as fighting rages on multiple fronts in Ukraine while its western allies pile sanctions against Russia. Latest updates:

Ukraine and its allies called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its actions in Ukraine. (AFP)

Monday, February 28, 2022

Ukraine seeks UN investigation into alleged Russia war crimes

Ukraine and its allies have called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its actions in Ukraine.

A commission of three independent experts would investigate all alleged violations of international law in Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014 and in other areas of Ukraine since Russia's invasion last week.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, told the Human Rights Council: "Russian forces' attempt to sow panic among the population by specifically targeting kindergartens and orphanages, hospitals and mobile medical aid brigades thus committing acts that may amount to war crimes."

Russian cluster bombs killing civilians: rights groups

Rights groups have called on Russia to stop using cluster munitions in Ukraine, saying fatal strikes using the indiscriminate weapons on a hospital and a school could constitute war crimes.

Amnesty International said cluster bombs hit a preschool in northeastern Ukraine on Friday that was being used to shelter civilians, killing three people, including a child.

The rights groups said the attack in the town of Okhtyrka "may constitute a war crime", after images showed cluster munitions struck at least seven locations on or near the school.

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion five days ago, the UN says, with more than half fleeing towards Poland pic.twitter.com/zoIqB3hxxL — TRT World (@trtworld) February 28, 2022

France sends humanitarian aid to Poland, Moldova

France has launched a crisis management mechanism to facilitate humanitarian aid to Poland and Moldova in order to help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian intervention.

A consignment of 33 tons of material of food, medicine, blankets, and tents has been sent to Poland, and a similar package of 30 tons will be sent to Moldova.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that the aid package contains "everything that will help people and children to be welcomed in the best conditions."

Children being treated at a pediatrics hospital have their beds placed in the basement of the hospital which is being used as a bomb shelter. (AFP)

Slovakia to send more military supplies to Ukraine

Slovakia's prime minister Eduard Heger announced that his government has approved “further military assistance” to Kiev after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the phone.

He stated that the assistance included 486 air-defence missiles, anti-tank rockets, and 100 air defence launchers, and vowed that "we'll continue supporting our neighbour in all areas."

South Korea joins US, bans strategic materials export to Russia

South Korea joined the US and its allies in announcing sanctions against Russia over attacks on Ukraine.

Announcing the decision, the Foreign Ministry said that Seoul has banned the export of strategic materials to Russia and removed Moscow from the SWIFT payment system, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Russia's envoy in South Korea warned the move could change relations between the two countries.

"The decision is deeply regrettable, Russia-South Korea relations have developed only in a positive way in the past 30 years. The upward trajectory, I think, will now change course" Andrey Kulik, Russia's Ambassador to South Korea

Spain to propose banning Russian ships from EU ports

Spain will propose banning Russian ships from EU ports and waters, the country’s transport minister said.

Raquel Sanchez said Spain is leading the charge in Europe to bring sanctions against Russia to the maritime space.

She also said banning Russian ships from Spanish waters is also on the table, even though it would mean breaking international agreements.

“We are proposing a series of measures that range from banning the importation and exportation of ships, to banning supplying Russian vessels and the measure that I believe would be most effective - banning ships with the Russian flag from docking in Spanish ports.” Raquel Sanchez, Transport Minister of Spain

Ukraine demands ‘immediate ceasefire’, Russian withdrawal

Ukraine has demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal as a Kiev delegation arrived for talks with Russian negotiators on the fifth day of the Kremlin's offensive against the country.

"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said talks between Ukraine and Russia had begun, shortly after the Ukrainian side said the same.

Russia looking to reach agreement with Ukraine

Russia wants to reach agreement with Ukraine to put an end to their conflict, a Kremlin negotiator has said.

"We definitely have an interest in reaching some agreements as soon as possible," Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Vladimir Medinsky who travelled to Belarus for the talks, said in televised remarks.

Zelenskyy demands 'immediate' EU membership for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to grant his country immediate membership.

"We appeal to the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine via a new special procedure," the 44-year-old leader said in a new video address.

"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be on an equal footing. I'm sure it's fair. I'm sure it's possible."

China calls for de-escalation as Ukraine talks begin

Beijing has called for de-escalation and "restraint" over the Ukraine crisis as Russia and Ukraine prepared to meet for their first talks since Moscow's invasion of its western neighbour.

China has trod a cautious diplomatic tightrope on the crisis as it tries to balance its core foreign policy line - that a country's sovereignty is sacrosanct and others should not interfere - with its support for close ally Moscow.

Instead it has called for Russia's "reasonable" security demands to be heard, repeatedly refusing to condemn Putin's actions or use the term "invasion".

Over 100 civilians killed in Ukraine war: UN

At least 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded five days ago, the UN human rights chief has said, warning true numbers could be far higher.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said her office had recorded 406 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 102 deaths, since Russia began its full-scale attack last Thursday.

"Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and airstrikes," she said, warning "the real figures are, I fear, considerably higher".

Turkish, Ukrainian defence ministers hold phone call

In a phone call, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov have discussed the latest developments in Ukraine after Russia's military intervention.

Akar said that Ankara will continue working for peace in the region while continuing its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry.

Reznikov also thanked Akar for both humanitarian aid and peace efforts by Türkiye.

Had a 📞 call with our great friend Minister of National Defense of 🇹🇷 Hulusi Akar.During the call,current situation in 🇺🇦 & the whole world were discussed. Hulusi Akar also repeated that Turkey is ready to provide humanitarian aid to 🇺🇦. Thank u a lot for your support 🇺🇦🤝🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/xIc1DiYwXx — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) February 28, 2022

Ukraine says world’s largest plane damaged

Ukraine’s defence industry conglomerate has said the world’s largest plane that was in regular operation was heavily damaged in fighting with Russian troops at the airport outside Kiev where it was parked.

The Ukroboronprom company said in a statement that the Antonov-225 was “destroyed” but would be repaired.

The An-225, which is operated by Ukroboronprom’s subsidiary Antonov Airlines, is used to move exceptionally large cargos and has a 84-metre (290-foot) wingspan.

Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives at Romanian border

Turkish aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine have reached Romania.

Besides five truck-loads of humanitarian aid waiting at Romania’s southern Giurgiu border gate with Bulgaria, a total of 26 buses that will evacuate Turkish nationals from Ukraine are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

Bus drivers Ergin Ermis and Murat Tamer said they had a difficult journey from Istanbul to Romania due to snowstorm.

Russia says its troops take two towns in southeast Ukraine

Russian forces have taken over the towns of Berdyansk and Enerhodar in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The area around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was also taken over, while the plant's operations continued normally, Interfax reported Russia saying.

Ukraine, however, denies reports that Russia has taken over the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.

Venue for Ukraine-Russia talks 'ready'

Belarus has prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia, and is expecting the arrival of delegations from both countries, the Belarusian foreign ministry said.

Separately, Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said: "The talks will start as soon as all the delegations arrive at the meeting point."

Kiev was initially reluctant to send a delegation to Belarus, given the country's role as facilitator in Russia's attack on Ukraine as a key Kremlin ally.

⚡️🇷🇺🇧🇾🇺🇦In Belarus, everything is ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations. Waiting for delegations to arrive pic.twitter.com/WSnPMyChwg — Belarus MFA 🇧🇾 (@BelarusMFA) February 28, 2022

UK says Putin nuclear remarks aimed to distract from Ukraine troubles

Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the prospect of readying a nuclear deterrent in order to distract from a lack of progress in the invasion of Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said.

"He's made this comment. We keep it under review," Wallace told Sky News after Putin said he was putting Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert.

"But you know, what we shouldn't really forget is that this is a big attempt to distract away from his troubles in Ukraine by just deploying into the sort of media space these phrases."

Rare UN General Assembly session to have say on Russia

The United Nations is set to hold a rare emergency special session of the General Assembly to discuss whether to condemn Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

All 193 members will have their say as the global body decides if it will support a resolution condemning Russia's "unprovoked armed aggression" in Ukraine and demand its immediate withdrawal.

It is only the 11th time in the UN's history that such an emergency session has been held.

Ukraine says Russian troops ‘reduced pace of offensive’

The Ukrainian military has said that "Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas."

Ukraine forces, backed by Western arms, have managed to slow the advance of the Russian army.

The military also accused Russia of launching a missile strike on residential buildings in the cities of Zhytomyr and Chernigiv in the country's northwest and north.

Do you need to be a Middle Easterner to ‘qualify’ as a refugee?



Some Western media outlets are receiving heavy criticism for 'racism' for their coverage of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/JDjwdGZMoE — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

US official: Belarus may join Russia in Ukraine

Belarus is expected to send troops into Ukraine soon to fight alongside Russian forces that invaded Ukraine last week, a senior US intelligence official has said.

Belarus has been providing support for Russia’s war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.

The decision by Belarus’ leader on whether to bring the country further into the war depends on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days, the anonymous official said.

Internet monitor says Russia blocking Facebook

Russia rendered Facebook largely unusable across leading Russian telecommunications providers amid rising friction between Moscow and the social media platform, internet monitor NetBlocks has reported.

Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor had announced plans to “partially restrict” access to Facebook on Friday while Facebook’s head of security policy said they were barring Russian state media from running ads or profiting on its platform.

Facebook says it has also refused a request by the Kremlin not to run fact checks related to Russia’s activities in Ukraine on the platform for users inside Russia.

Fake social media accounts aimed at Ukraine, says Meta

Pro-Russia groups are orchestrating misinformation campaigns on social media, using fake profiles or hacked accounts to paint Ukraine as a feeble pawn of Western duplicity, Meta has said.

The cyber security team at the tech giant, parent of Facebook and Instagram, said it blocked a set of Russia-linked fake accounts that were part of a social media scheme to undermine Ukraine's efforts to defend itself.

Meta said it connected the network to people in Russia and Ukraine, as well as media organisations NewsFront and SouthFront in Crimea.

Lines of cars clogged many kilometres of roads near Lviv city in western Ukraine as people tried to head to the Poland border. At least 300,000 refugees had already arrived in the EU countries and many more were likely to come, according to the continent’s economic bloc pic.twitter.com/xPuzMs5G74 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 28, 2022

UN: Ukraine radioactive waste site struck

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog has said missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

In a statement, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike.

He said his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a "very real risk."

He said if the sites are damaged there could be "potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment."

Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

Australia has said it will provide "lethal" military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian troops.

The Australian government's announcement gave no details on what material it may be sending.

The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.

Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.

Minsk is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kiev and in the major city of Kharkiv in morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kiev had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russians wait in long queues outside ATM machines around the country, worried that new Western sanctions on banks will trigger shortages of cash and disrupt payment systems pic.twitter.com/SWEVASF0nI — TRT World (@trtworld) February 27, 2022

Ukraine: More than 350 civilians dead in Russian military assaults

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's military campaign, including 14 children.

It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia says its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities, adding that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry however acknowledged on Sunday that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

European subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank 'failing or likely to fail'

The European subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank is facing bankruptcy, the European Central Bank has said, in the wake of sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its war on Ukraine.

Sberbank Europe AG, headquartered in Austria and with branches in Croatia and Slovenia, has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said on Monday.

"The European Central Bank (ECB) has assessed that Sberbank Europe AG and its two subsidiaries in the banking union, Sberbank d.d. in Croatia and Sberbank banka d.d. in Slovenia, are failing or likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation," the ECB said in a statement.

"The bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due," it added.





