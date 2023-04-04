Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 405th day.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odessa region in the country's southwest.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's South military command said one drone hit an enterprise in the Odessa region, causing a fire, which was eliminated by the morning.

"According to preliminary information, there were no human losses," the command said in a statement.

0112 GMT — Brazil presidential adviser met Putin to discuss peace talks for Ukraine



An adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss opening peace negotiations with Ukraine.

An official in the Brazilian presidency told AFP that Celso Amorim, head of a special advisory group to the Brazilian president, met with Putin on March 25 in the Kremlin, in a meeting that lasted for an hour and had been kept confidential.

The trip by Lula's top adviser on international affairs came less than two weeks before the Brazilian president visits China, another country that is also pushing for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

0100 GMT — German arms manufacturer builds maintenance centre in Romania for tanks donated to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has established a centre in Romania for the maintenance of tanks provided to Ukraine by Western allies.

Speaking to the German press, a company spokesman said on Monday that the centre has been launched in the city of Satu Mare near the Ukrainian border which will be operating this month.

"Maintenance is expected to play a central role in preserving the Western combat systems used in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," media reports cited the spokesman as saying.

2359 GMT — Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odessa

Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odessa, local authorities said, adding that "damage" had been recorded.

"The enemy has just struck Odessa and the Odessa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.

2139 GMT — Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe: Lavrov

The European Union has become hostile and has "lost" Russia, and Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky.

"It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kiev with weapons and instructors.

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."

He said the West is trying to put a wedge into the friendship between Russia and China by talking about their unequal relations and Moscow's dependence on Beijing.

"We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow on our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing," Lavrov said.

He also added that he has a "sense of comradeship" and readiness to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with his Chinese counterpart to defend their countries' interests.

2112 GMT — Over 500 children killed in Ukraine since war began: UNICEF

More than 500 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against its neighbour, the executive director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

''Another tragic milestone for Ukraine's children and families. Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed,'' Catherine Russell said on Twitter.

She said the real figure is ''likely far higher'' than the numbers verified by UNICEF.

Russell also said that almost 1,000 children have been injured, leaving them with wounds and scars – both visible and invisible – that could last for life.

''Behind every number is a family torn apart and changed forever. It’s heart-wrenching,'' she said.

''Ultimately, children and families need peace. It cannot come soon enough.''

Source: TRTWorld and agencies