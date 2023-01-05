Fast News

Ukraine and its Western allies lash out at Russia's unilateral temporary truce announced for Orthodox Christmas on January 6 – 7, saying they have little faith in intentions behind the "hypocritical" announcement as fighting enters its 316th day.

Russia had announced a truce on 6-7 January for the Christmas celebrations of Orthodox Christians (Reuters)

Friday, January 6, 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was seeking a truce to use as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbass region and bring in more men and equipment.

"They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in his video address, speaking pointedly in Russian rather than Ukrainian.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that Russia "must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce',"

"Keep hypocrisy to yourself."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a 36-hour cease-fire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from noon Moscow time Friday until midnight on Saturday.

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

The US will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, US officials said.

European allies also stepped up their weapons commitments. Germany announced it will provide armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, and France said it will soon hold talks to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles.

All of the announcements, however, fall short of sending heavier battle tanks, which are more complex to use and have a longer-range gun.

US appreciates Türkiye's role to end Russia-Ukraine war

The US "greatly" appreciates the role Türkiye has played in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department said.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive role that Turkey has played in trying to bring about an end to this barbaric work," spokesman Ned Price said at his daily news conference.

"We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, and its efforts to foster dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," he added.

