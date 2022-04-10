Fast News

Russian troops are retreating from the northern region of Ukraine while Moscow is focusing on eastern and southern parts of the country as the third round of prisoner swap is underway between rival parties on the conflict's 46th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. (AP)

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not have time to wait

Ukraine's president reiterated his call for full embargo on Russian oil and gas, saying “Ukraine does not have time to wait.”

In his address amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need for the introduction of “more painful restrictions” on Russian cash flows.

“Ukraine does not have time to wait. Freedom does not have time to wait. When tyranny launches aggression against everything that keeps peace in Europe, action must be taken immediately. It is necessary to act in a principled fashion,” he said. “And the oil embargo should be the first step. At the level of all democracies, the whole civilised world. Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them - to seek peace, to stop pointless violence.”

Ukraine bans all imports from Russia

Ukraine has banned all imports from Russia, one of its key trading partners before the conflict with annual imports valued at about $6 billion, and called on other countries to follow and impose harsher economic sanctions on Moscow.

"Today we officially announced a complete termination of trade in goods with the aggressor state," Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page.

"From now on, no Russian Federation's products will be able to be imported into the territory of our state."

Civilians lined up for food after Russia's retreat

Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up for food donated by the local church in the battered Kiev suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of "war crimes" after Russian soldiers withdrew.

Volunteer Petro Denysyuk told that he and fellow church friends started providing food, with a wide array of basic foodstuffs and hot meals.

“We have gathered together with the youth from our church and prepared food for the needy,” Denysyuk said. “We prepared pilaf, boiled eggs, prepared meat, sausages, noodles.”

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar starts 'peace-themed' tour

Wearing the names of heavily bombarded cities on its jerseys, Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk opened a series of charity games on a government-backed “Global Tour for Peace” with a 1-0 loss at Greek league leader Olympiakos on Saturday.

The tour aims to raise money for Ukraine's military in the fight against Russia, and also help Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict.

