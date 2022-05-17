Fast News

Ukrainian forces holed up in the last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol continue to evacuate and appear to cede control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment as the conflict enters its 83rd day.

Five buses and an armoured personnel carrier carrying the servicemen arrived in Novoazovsk, now under the control of Russia-backed rebels. (Reuters)

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Ukraine ends mission to defend Azovstal steel plant

Ukraine's military command has said that the mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steel plant by "the heroes of our time" in the strategic southern port of Mariupol is over and pledged to rescue servicemen still trapped inside.

"The 'Mariupol' garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement early on Tuesday. "The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel... Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time."

A total of 53 injured servicemen were evacuated to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol, and a further 211 were taken to another point, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said.

IFRC slams Europe over Ukraine refugee preference

The head of the world's largest humanitarian network has said that Europe's speedy acceptance of millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression demonstrates its "double standard" in dealing with people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere who cross the Mediterranean Sea and are not welcomed.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told a news conference he doesn't think there is any difference between someone fleeing eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and someone escaping from the Boko Haram group in Nigeria.

"Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally," said Rocca, adding that "we hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would have been a turning point in the European migration policies. But unfortunately, this was not the case." More than 6 million people have fled Ukraine and been welcomed with "open arms" by European neighbours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies