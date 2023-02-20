Fast News

US President Joe Biden makes surprise trip to Kiev ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's attacks on Ukraine as the fighting rolls into its 362nd day.

Biden said Washington would provide Kiev with a new military aid package worth $500 million and would include more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. (AP)

Monday, February 20, 2023

1036 GMT - Biden announces more military aid for Ukraine during Kiev visit

US President Joe Biden has promised increased arms deliveries for Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kiev in which he also vowed Washington's "unflagging commitment" in defending Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments," Biden was quoted as saying in a White House statement.

Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shortly after arriving in the country's capital.

The Ukraine visit comes at a crucial moment in the war as Biden looks to keep allies unified in their support for Ukraine as the war with Russia is expected to intensify with both sides preparing for spring offensives.

Zelenskyy is pressing allies to speed up delivery of pledged weapon systems and is calling on the West to deliver fighter jets to Ukraine — something that Biden to date has declined to do.

During the visit Biden announced an additional half-billion dollars in US assistance, including shells for howitzers, anti-tank missiles, air surv eillance radars and other aid but no new advanced weaponry.

Biden also got a short firsthand taste of the terror that Ukrainians have lived with for close to a year, as air raids sirens howled over the capital just as he and Zelenskyy were exiting the gold-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral, which they visited together.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

0959 GMT — EU warns China supplying Russia arms would be 'red line'

The EU's foreign policy chief has warned China against providing Russia weapons for its war on Ukraine, after Beijing dismissed US allegations that it was considering sending arms.

Josep Borrell said he told China's top diplomat Wang Yi at a meeting over the weekend that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship."

"He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant," Borrell told journalists ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

0936 GMT — Air-raid alert issued across Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid alert across the entire country.

Officials in the capital Kiev have warned in recent days of a heightened risk of attacks by Russia. There were no immediate reports of new missile or drone strikes.

0918 GMT — Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war: Borrell

The European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against Russia, the EU's top diplomat has said.

"It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger," Borrell said before a meeting with foreign affairs ministers from the EU countries in Brussels.

"The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition."

0833 GMT — Beijing slams US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing has lashed out against what it said were "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information."

0010 GMT — Russia hit by 'significant' losses in Ukraine's east: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's military is inflicting "extraordinarily significant" losses on Russian forces near the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbass region, Zelenskyy has said.

"The situation is very complicated. And we are fighting. We are breaking down the invaders and inflicting extraordinarily significant losses on Russia," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy referred to several towns in Donbass, where fighting has been focused for months, saying "the more losses Russia suffers there, in Donbass - in Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Marinka, Kreminna - the faster we will be able to end this war with Ukraine's victory".

In an interview published on Sunday, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut, mindful of the price paid in human lives.

Zelenskiy was quoted in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera as debate rages over whether Kiev's outnumbered forces should remain in the eastern Ukraine city, which Russian shelling has all but destroyed.

Bakhmut, in the frontline Donetsk region, had a pre-war population of 70,000 but now Ukrainian officials estimate fewer than 5,000 civilians remain.

"Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbass, (it's been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die," Zelenskiy told the daily.

2345 — Russia says its army hits deployment point of UAVs in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi region

The Russian military has hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the western Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian army also hit an artillery ammunition depot near the Grechany railway station with strikes from long-range precision missiles,” Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters in Moscow, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

Russian air defence systems destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the past day in some settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions in Ukraine, he said.

According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian army destroyed 385 aircraft, 208 helicopters, 3,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,875 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,020 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 4,101 field artillery and mortars, as well as 8,388 special military vehicles.

2330 GMT — US says China mulling arming Russia in Ukraine war

The United States has accused China of considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, ratcheting up tensions as the conflict hits its one-year mark this week.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken levelled the allegations as US-Chinese relations have been further tested by Washington's shooting down this month of what it said was a large Chinese spy balloon.

The European Union also sounded the alarm over munitions in the Ukraine conflict — saying that severe ammunition shortages facing Ukrainian forces had to be overcome within weeks.

Blinken told CBS that China was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves."

"We've made very clear to them that that would cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship," he added.

For our live updates from Sunday (February 19), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies