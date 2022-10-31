Fast News

A massive barrage of Russian cruise missile and drone strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kiev, Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities as the conflict enters its 250th day.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's power plants and other key infrastructure as the war enters its ninth month. Large parts of Ukraine are already experiencing rolling power cuts. (AP)

Monday, October 31, 2022

Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack

Ukraine has suffered sweeping blackouts and water supplies have been cut for 80 percent of Kiev residents after what Ukrainian officials called another "massive" Russian missile attack on energy facilities.

The Ukrainian army said "more than 50" cruise missiles were launched at targets across the country on Monday, days after Russia blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on its fleet in the Black Sea.

The army said many missiles were shot down by air defences but Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said they had caused power cuts in "hundreds" of areas across seven Ukrainian regions.

Shot-down Russian missile fell on Moldova village, no casualties: Ministry

The Moldovan government said a Russian missile shot down by Ukrainian air defences fell on a village in northern Moldova, but without causing any injuries.

The country's interior ministry said the missile debris fell on the village of Naslavcea close to the Ukrainian border.

"So far there are no reported victims, but the windows of several houses in Naslavcea were destroyed," it said.

Czech, Ukrainian premiers hold talks in Kiev in wake of fresh missile attacks

On a visit to Ukraine for talks with senior officials, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala met his counterpart Denys Shmyhal in the capital Kiev in the wake of missile attacks on Kiev and multiple regions.

“Glad to welcome Petr Fiala and the Czech government representatives in Kiev! Today we held a joint intergovernmental consultation between Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

We are deepening our partnership. Thank you for your support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Shmyhal posted on Twitter following the meeting.

During 🇺🇦 🇨🇿 intergovernmental consultations, we signed memoranda that will support 🇺🇦 economy & deepen bilateral dialogue. In a joint statement, we called for increased sanctions pressure & support to 🇺🇦. Grateful to 🇨🇿 for its willingness to participate in 🇺🇦's recovery. pic.twitter.com/20vqNVMwMR — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) October 31, 2022

Norway raises military alert in response to Ukraine war

Norway will put its military on a raised level of alert as it sharpens security in response to the war in Ukraine, the Nordic country's prime minister said.

"This is the most severe security situation in several decades," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

The armed forces will spend less time training and more time on operational duties, and the Home Guard, a rapid mobilisation force, will play a more active role, Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said.

There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns. Jonas Gahr Stoere, Norwegian Prime Minister

Russia summons Dutch ambassador over alleged recruitment attempt by British intelligence

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to protest at what it said was an attempt by British intelligence to recruit the Russian military attache at the Russian embassy in The Hague.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry called on the Dutch authorities to prevent "countries that the Netherlands calls its allies" from taking such "unfriendly" actions.

Turkish and UN representatives start inspecting a number of Ukrainian grain ships anchored off the coast of Istanbul pic.twitter.com/Jz0irZe0az — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 31, 2022

Heavy Russian strikes hit key infrastructure in central Kiev

Ukrainian officials reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kiev, Kharkiv and other cities.

Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

UN's Black Sea grain deal chief says 'the food must flow'

The UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said that civilian cargo ships can never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal from which Russia withdrew at the weekend.

Amir Abdulla's comment on Twitter came after the United Nations, Türkiye and Ukraine pressed ahead with a transit plan. Russia had withdrawn saying it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

New Zealand announces more sanctions on Russia

New Zealand announced additional sanctions on Russia over ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said this round of penalties focused on the Russian defense and security sectors.

"Today we are sanctioning 14 individuals and seven entities as part of our ongoing support for Ukraine. The group includes military personnel, defence entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organisation and its senior commanders," Mahuta said in a statement.

Russia fires 40 cruise missiles into Kiev, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv and Odessa regions – Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs pic.twitter.com/wt1faLPUcz — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 31, 2022

Ukraine repels Russia's offensive in eastern Donetsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred.

"Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. "The Russian attack was repelled."

US, China discuss Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call and discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the US Department of State said in a statement.

Both diplomats underlined the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the bilateral relationship.

