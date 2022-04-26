Fast News

Russia tells the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war and warns conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles rage on the 62nd day.

People pose for a picture in front of the debris of Russian military machinery in the village of Rusaniv, Kiev region. (Reuters)

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Russian official: Ukraine fires at Russian village

Several buildings have been damaged in the Golovchino village in Russia's Belgorod province which came under fire from Ukraine on Tuesday morning, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on messaging app Telegram without citing evidence.

Hours earlier, Gladkov said at least two people had been hurt in an attack on another village, Zhuravlyovka.

He did not specify whether the two attacks were cases of artillery or mortar shelling or missile strikes.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies