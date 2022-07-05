Fast News

President Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops to press their offensive deeper into the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine after Moscow's forces seized the strategic city of Lysychansk in an ongoing offensive – now in its 132nd day.

Russia captured Lysychansk city in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, bringing an end to one of the biggest battles in Europe in generations. (Reuters)

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Ukrainian forces undeterred, Putin hails Luhansk victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his armed forces were undeterred in their efforts to "break" Moscow's will to pursue a nearly five-month conflict, while Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed his military's victory in the gruelling battle of Luhansk.

With the conflict entering its next phase, Ukrainian forces took up new defensive lines in the eastern part of the country.

"There have been no significant changes on the battlefield in the past 24 hours," Zelenskyy said in a video message.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine respond, push back and destroy the offensive potential of the occupiers day after day. We need to break them. It is a difficult task. It requires time and superhuman efforts. But we have no alternative."

