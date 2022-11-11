Fast News

Ukrainian troops push towards Kherson, after Moscow orders retreat, even as Kiev warns Russian troops could still turn Kherson into a "city of death", as fighting enters its 261st day.

The Kremlin said that the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine was still part of Russia even though Moscow announced its troops were retreating as Ukrainian troops advanced. (AA)

Friday, November 11, 2022

Ukraine hails 'victory' in Kherson after Russian pullout

Kiev has proclaimed Russia's announced withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as another key battlefield success in territory that Moscow once claimed as its own.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social media.

Air raid alerts sound in Ukraine's 4 regions

Air raid alerts have sounded in Ukraine's Cherkasy, Kirovograd, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as the Kiev-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities said on Friday.

The officials urged civilians to take shelter.

The alerts are issued by local authorities in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to possible Russian missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, after an explosion hit Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

UN begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

Talks between a Russian delegation and senior UN officials to address Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative began in Geneva, a UN spokesperson said.

The negotiations come just eight days before the Türkiye-brokered deal in July is due to be renewed. The accord has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Moscow has indicated that it is prepared to quit the deal, which could expire in November.

Ukraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming right river bank in Kherson region

Ukrainian armed forces are in the final stage of reclaiming the right bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region from Russian troops, a regional lawmaker said.

Serhiy Khlan, a deputy for Kherson Regional Council, also told a briefing many Russian soldiers had been unable to leave the city of Kherson after months and had changed into civilian clothing.

Ukraine's Kherson still Russian 'subject' despite withdrawal: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine was still part of Russia even though Moscow announced its troops were retreating as Ukrainian troops advanced.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changes," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters after defence officials in Moscow this week announced the drawdown of forces.

Asked by reporters whether Russia now regretted annexing Kherson, Peskov said the Kremlin had "no regrets" about the move.

Russian strike on residential building kills five in south Ukraine

Ukraine said that at least five people were killed following a Russian strike on a residential building in the southern city of Mykolaiv, near the frontline.

The latest attack came as Russia said it was drawing down troops from the nearby city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow's forces captured in Ukraine after they launched their attacks in February.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike was a "cynical response to our successes at the front."

"If there's one thing I know, it's never to mess with mother nature, mother in-laws and, mother freaking Ukrainians."

Japanese man dies fighting in Ukraine conflict

A Japanese man fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers against Russia has died, becoming the country's first confirmed casualty in the conflict, authorities in Tokyo said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was killed in combat on Wednesday, said top government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno.

A foreign ministry official told AFP news agency that the man is believed to be the first Japanese national to have died in Ukraine "since the invasion began in February".

Two Swedes charged with spying for Russia

Swedish prosecutors charged two Swedish brothers with "aggravated espionage" for allegedly spying for Russia's GRU military intelligence service between 2011 and 2021, including one who was a former intelligence official.

"The information that has been obtained, transmitted and divulged could, ... if it comes into the hands of a foreign power, result in detriment to Sweden's security", chief public prosecutor Per Lindqvist said in a statement.

Russia, US to meet on New START nuclear arms treaty in Cairo

Russia and the United States will meet soon in Cairo for discussions on the New START nuclear arms treaty, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying.

Ryabkov's comments, quoted by RIA news agency, provided the first confirmation that the talks would be in Egypt. He said they would take place in late November-early December.

The US State Department said on Tuesday that the two sides would meet shortly and discuss resuming inspections under the treaty that have been paused since before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia takes prisoner swap proposals with US seriously: Kremlin

The Kremlin said that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously after Washington said it expected President Vladimir Putin to express a willingness to engage in talks.

"There are existing channels, they should be discreet, that is the only way to achieve results," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, although he cautioned against what he called "megaphone diplomacy".

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Friday that the idea of a prisoner exchange between the United States and Russia remains open and that the two sides have certain channels and a schedule for talks on the subject.

Russia's Tele2 files lawsuit against Ericsson

Russian telecoms firm Tele2 has started legal proceedings in Moscow against Ericsson over what it says is the Swedish firm's refusal to honour agreements to supply equipment, Tele2 representatives told Reuters news agency.

A spokesperson for Ericsson said: "We are aware of a lawsuit reported in Russian news media, but cannot comment further at this time."

Ericsson said it was suspending its business in Russia in April and would fully exit the market in the coming months, recording a charge of 900 million Swedish crowns ($81 million) and making 400 local employees redundant.

Kremlin: Work under way to address Russia's concerns on grain deal

The Kremlin said that work was under way to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on November 19.

Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva on Friday to discuss a possible extension to the deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there was a "reciprocal understanding" about Russia's calls for the West to remove "obstacles" to its own fertilisers and grain exports.

"Negotiations and contacts are continuing," Peskov told reporters.

South Korea says weapon end user is US

South Korea has said negotiations to sell artillery shells with the United States as the end user are ongoing after the Wall Street Journal reported Seoul had agreed to sell weapons that would be destined for Ukraine.

South Korea's position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

But a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the details of the deal hadn't been made public, said Washington will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery to provide to Ukraine, the Associated Press news agency reported.

Ukraine 'liberates' 41 settlements in south

Ukrainian forces have liberated 41 settlements as they advance through the south of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, adding that an unspecified number of pro-Kiev troops had been killed.

"Today we have good news from the south," he said in his daily video address.

"But although we are joyful, we must remember now and forever what this movement means — every step by our defence forces represents ... lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians."

