Ukraine predicts Russia will escalate its attacks this week as EU leaders consider whether to back Kiev's bid to join the bloc and Moscow presses its campaign – now in its 117th day – to win control of the country's east.

Meanwhile, explosions rocked the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa but no details were immediately available. (AFP)

Monday, June 20, 2022

Ukraine hits oil Crimean drilling platforms: pro-Russian regional head

Ukrainian forces have attacked drilling platforms in the Black Sea owned by a Crimean oil and gas company, the pro-Russian head of the annexed peninsula said, giving no details of what weapons were used.

Three people were wounded and a search was under way for seven workers from the Chernomorneftegaz energy company, Sergei Askyonov, the Russian-backed head of Crimea, said in a post on Telegram.

Crimean officials said work on three drilling platforms had been suspended after the hit, with fires reported.

Explosions heard in Ukrainian city of Odessa: authorities

Explosions rocked the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, a spokesperson for the regional administration said.

The spokesperson said he could provide no details of the explosions, which were heard after air raid sirens blared.

Kremlin places blame for gas crisis at Europe's door

The Kremlin has said that Europe only had itself to blame for the crisis in the gas market and demanded that gas turbines used by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline should be returned.

Russia's state-controlled gas firm, Gazprom, cut capacity along Nord Stream 1 last week, citing the delayed return of equipment currently being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia has gas to supply but that equipment should be sent back first, adding that the recent crisis was of a 'man-made' nature created by Europe.

"Russia remains the most reliable supplier. From a technical point of view, the mechanical infrastructure of that pipeline is under EU sanctions," Peskov said. "We have gas, it is ready to be delivered, but the Europeans must give back the equipment, which should be repaired under their obligations."

'Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania': Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised Russia after it accused Lithuania of imposing trade restrictions on the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to Moscow's exclave of Kaliningrad.

"Russia has no right to threaten Lithuania. Moscow has only itself to blame for the consequences of its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote in a statement on social media.

Ukraine bans, seizes assets of pro-Kremlin party

A Ukrainian court has banned the country's largest pro-Russian political party and seized its assets nationwide after the group was accused of undermining the country's sovereignty.

The ruling comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree in March banning the work of several parties identified by the security services as being sympathetic to Moscow. An appeals court "banned the activities of the political party Opposition Platform - For Life," Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Malyuska said in a statement on social media.

"The court has ruled to transfer all property, funds and other assets of the party to state ownership," he added.

Russia's blockade of Ukraine grain exports is a real war crime: EU's top diplomat

Russia's blockade of the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain is a real war crime, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

"We call on Russia to deblockade the (Ukrainian) ports...It is inconceivable, one cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger," he told reporters.

"This is a real war crime, so I cannot imagine that this will last much longer," he said on arriving to a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

EU foreign ministers discuss Ukraine’s EU membership, food security

The meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers has started in Luxembourg.

Following the recommendation of the European Commission issued last week, EU leaders are expected to evaluate whether to grant EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova at their summit on June 23-24.

“The discussion will mostly focus on Ukraine’s EU membership application since leaders have to take a historic decision that also signals our values,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters on the way to the meeting.

Ukraine says lost control of Sievierodonetsk village

Ukraine has said it has lost control of a village adjacent to the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the centre of weeks of fierce fighting with Russian troops.

"Unfortunately, we do not control Metyolkine anymore. And the enemy continues to build up its reserves," the Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.

Germany says working with Poland, Romania on freeing stuck Ukrainian grain

Germany supports Poland and Romania in adapting their railways to enable the export of millions of tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine due to a Russian sea blockade, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"The railway tracks need to be modernised, we need the right cargo wagons - the German government is working on this with many other actors," she said as she arrived for a meeting with her European Union counterparts in Luxembourg.

"It is clear that, in the end, we will certainly not be able to get out all grain but if we even just manage to free part of it, on various routes, then this will help as we are facing this global challenge."

Russia replaces Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier

China's crude oil imports from Russia have soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record level in May, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, as refiners cashed in on discounted supplies amid sanctions on Moscow over its offensive in Ukraine.

Imports of Russian oil, including supplies pumped via the East Siberia Pacific Ocean pipeline and seaborne shipments from Russia's European and Far Eastern ports, totalled nearly 8.42 million tonnes, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

That's equivalent to roughly 1.98 million barrels per day (bpd) and up a quarter from 1.59 million bpd in April.

Ukrainian refugee influx could ease euro zone labour shortage: ECB

The influx of Ukrainian refugees into the European Union could gradually ease labour shortages in the euro zone as some of those fleeing the conflict are likely to settle permanently, the European Central Bank has said.

"Under all of the assumptions detailed thus far, back-of-an-envelope calculations point to a median increase of between 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent in the euro area labour force in the medium term," the ECB said in an Economic Bulletin article.

"This corresponds to an increase of between 0.3 and 1.3 million in the size of the euro area labour force as a result of the Ukrainian refugee crisis," it added.

Zelenskyy warns of Russian 'hostile activity'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia was likely to intensify its "hostile activity" this week, as Kiev awaits a historic decision from the European Union on its membership application.

Nearly three months after Russia launched a bloody assault on his country, Zelenskyy said there had been "few such fateful decisions for Ukraine" as the one it expects from the EU this week, adding in his address that "only a positive decision is in the interests of the whole of Europe."

"Obviously, we expect Russia to intensify hostile activity this week...We are preparing. We are ready," he continued.

