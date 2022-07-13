Fast News

Russian and Ukrainian officials are to hold talks in Istanbul over stalled grain deliveries that have pushed global food prices skywards, while Kiev says it has destroyed a Russian arms depot as fighting rages on its 140th day.

Ukrainian army has for several weeks been waging a counter-offensive to recapture Kherson, which was taken by Russian troops early in the attack on Ukraine (Reuters)

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south



The Ukrainian military has reported destroying a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media, while rescuers said the death toll from a weekend Russian strike in the country's east grew to 45.

An overnight rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, the Ukrainian military's southern command said. Nova Kakhovka is about 55 kilometres east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces.

The precision of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used US-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS.

Russia's Tass news agency offered a different account of the blast in Nova Kakhovka, saying that a mineral fertilizer storage facility exploded and that a market, hospital and houses were damaged.

Ukraine, Russia to hold grain talks as conflict sends food prices soaring

Russian and Ukrainian officials are preparing to hold talks in Türkiye's Istanbul city over stalled grain deliveries that have pushed global food prices skywards.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of wheat and other grain, but shipments have been blocked by both Russian warships and mines that Kiev has laid across the Black Sea.

Türkiye, which has spearheaded efforts to resume the essential grain trade, will host the talks, which will also be attended by a UN delegation.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies