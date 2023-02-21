Fast News

Russia delivers a warning to West over Ukraine by suspending a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, announcing that new strategic systems had been put on combat duty, and threatening to resume nuclear tests, as fighting enters its 364th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride a self-propelled howitzer outside the town of Siversk in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

2200 GMT — Russians suffering 'staggering losses' in Donetsk, Luhansk

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Ukrainian forces were maintaining their positions on the front line in eastern Ukraine despite considerable pressure from constant Russian attacks.

"It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the front line has undergone no change," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

Zelenskyy said Russian forces were suffering "staggering losses" in constant attacks in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the main focus of the fighting.

