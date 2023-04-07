Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 408th day.

"Having tactical success in some places, the enemy pays an exorbitant price for it and loses combat potential every day," Cherevatyi said. (AP)

Friday, April 7, 2023

Ukraine has said that Russia was concentrating all its efforts on capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut where it described the situation as "difficult" but said it was holding out despite Russia's numerical superiority.

Eastern Military Command spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters news agency that Ukraine controlled the situation in Bakhmut, understood Russian intentions and that Moscow had tactical success in some places, but was paying a high price for it.

"The situation is difficult, the enemy is concentrating maximum efforts to capture Bakhmut. However it is suffering serious losses and not reaching strategic success," Cherevatyi said.

"All decisions are taken with the aim of not allowing the enemy to break through our defence, to inflict maximum damage to it and preserve personnel," he said.

Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of the war that Moscow launched in February 2022.

0835 GMT — Father of Russian girl who drew anti-war pictures held in Belarus - TASS cites embassy

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was charged with discrediting the country's army after his daughter Masha drew an anti-war picture, is being held in Belarus, Russian state-owned news agency TASS has reported, citing the Russian embassy in the country.

0823 GMT — Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Türkiye

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held talks in Türkiye on extending an Ankara-brokered deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

Lavrov, who arrived in Ankara on Thursday, joined Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at a dinner breaking the fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan before the pair headed into talks.

They are due to address a joint news conference at the presidential palace where Lavrov will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

0611 GMT — Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank: UK

Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukraine supply route, in its push to regain control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the British defence ministry said.

"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre ... Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," the ministry said on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

Secret documents that provide details of US and NATO plans to help prepare Ukraine for a spring offensive against Russia have spilt onto social media platforms, the New York Times reported.

The Pentagon said it is assessing the reported security breach.

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

The documents were spread on Twitter and Telegram, and reportedly contain charts and details about weapons deliveries, battalion strengths and other sensitive information, the Times said.

One of the documents summarised the training schedules of 12 Ukraine combat brigades, and said nine of them were being trained by US and NATO forces and needed 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanised vehicles, the newspaper said.

0300 GMT — No winner as Ukraine conflict turns into trench warfare: Serbia

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has said in an interview with RTS TV that the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a "difficult trench warfare", adding that neither side can win, according to Russian TASS news agency.

"Judging by how the situation unfolds, none of the sides can win," he said, adding that the crisis "has turned into difficult trench warfare."

Vucic said he was "afraid" of the current global situation.

In February, Vucic said the conflict would worsen and become uncontrollable. He also anticipated the decision to send tanks to Ukraine by Western allies would be followed by a decision to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets.

Russia has threatened to target fighter jets given to Kiev.

2200 GMT — Kiev's forces cling to Bakhmut ghost city

Ukrainian and Russian forces have battled in Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kiev's defiance.

The head of Russia's private Wagner militia said Ukrainian forces were not abandoning Bakhmut but that, even if they did, he would need more support from the regular Russian military before trying to advance further.

"Bakhmut is performing the key task of inflicting as many losses on Russia as possible and, most importantly, to prepare for a counter-attack to take place in late April-May," said Pavlo Narozhniy, a Ukrainian military analyst.

Fighting also continues to rage further south around Avdiivka, a town near the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

