Russia denounces a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by EU, G7 and Australia, even as Kiev suggests it was not tough enough and might have to be revisited, as fighting enters its 284th day.

Russia is likely planning to encircle the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut with tactical advances to the north and south, says UK. (Reuters)

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Zelenskyy not satisfied with Russian oil price cap

A $60 price cap set on Russian oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia is not "serious" because it is "quite comfortable" for Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Russia has already caused huge losses to all countries of the world by deliberately destabilising the energy market," he argued in his nightly address, describing the decision on the price cap as "a weak position".

It is "only a matter of time when stronger tools will have to be used anyway", Zelenskyy added. "It is a pity that this time will be lost.

"The logic is obvious: if the price limit for Russian oil is $60 instead of, for example, $30, which Poland and the Baltic countries talked about, then the Russian budget will receive about a hundred billion dollars a year..."

"This money will also be used to further destabilise precisely those countries that are now trying to avoid big decisions."

US diplomat: Putin 'not sincere' about peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of "barbarism" by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a senior US diplomat has said.

US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met President Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials in Kiev to show support at a time when Russia is trying to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.

"Diplomacy is obviously everyone's objective but you have to have a willing partner," she told reporters.

"And it's very clear, whether it's the energy attacks, whether it's the rhetoric out of the Kremlin and the general attitude, that Putin is not sincere or ready for that."

"It is not for Nuland to teach the world — only the United States and NATO combined destroyed more energy networks than the United States destroyed by itself," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on the Telegram channel, pointing to the 1999 attacks on Serbia.

US expects reduced tempo in fighting

The US intelligence community expects the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in coming months and sees no evidence of a reduced will to resist on the part of Ukrainian forces, the US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said.

Haines made the remarks at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum in California.

Ukraine sanctions clerics in pro-Moscow church

Ukraine is slapping sanctions on 10 senior clerics linked to a pro-Moscow church on the grounds they agreed to work with Russian occupation authorities or justified Moscow's invasion, the security service has said.

The announcement is the latest in a series of steps against a Ukrainian branch of the Orthodox Church linked historically to Moscow. The Orthodox Church in Russia itself backs the war.

In a statement, the security services said the 10 clerics had variously agreed to cooperate with occupation authorities, promoted pro -Russian narratives and justified Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

Most of the clerics — all either members of the church or closely linked to it — live in territories controlled by Russia or are abroad, the service said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies