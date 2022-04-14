Fast News

Russia calls its actions a "special operation" to destroy Ukraine's military capabilities and capture "dangerous nationalists", but Ukraine and the West say Moscow began an unprovoked "war of aggression" – now in its 50th day.

Russia has denied allegations of targeting civilians. (AFP)

Thursday, April 14, 2022

Ukraine a 'crime scene': ICC

"Ukraine is a crime scene," the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has said on a visit to the town of Bucha west of Kiev, one of several towns where Russia is accused of killing civilians.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of the court are being committed".

The ICC investigates allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression. Russia has denied allegations of targeting civilians.

Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate many poor nations: UN

Russia-Ukraine conflict threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a UN task force has warned.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres released the report saying that the conflict is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for economic recovery.

The report said 69 of the countries, with a population of 1.2 billion people, face a “perfect storm” and are severely or significantly exposed to all three crises. They include 25 countries in Africa, 25 in Asia and the Pacific, and 19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Zelenskyy urges EU to stop ‘sponsoring Russia’s military machine’

Ukraine’s president has called on the European Union to “stop sponsoring Russia’s military machine,” local media reported.

"First of all, we need an oil embargo and a clear readiness by Europe (to give up) all Russian energy sources,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message, the state news agency Ukrinform reported.

He also warned that Russian forces continue to concentrate their activities in the eastern and southern directions and are making efforts to mobilise residents of the eastern breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

State media: Russian warship 'seriously damaged'

A Russian warship in the Black Sea was "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media has said.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened with the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet", the Moskva. "It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help. There are 510 crew members," he said in a YouTube broadcast.

Zelenskyy thankful for $800M in military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he's "sincerely thankful" to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelenskyy also said he was thankful for Wednesday's visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders "have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions."

For live updates from Wednesday (April 13), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies