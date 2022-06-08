Fast News

Ukraine struggles to hold its ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk as President Zelenskyy vows to retake Russia's gains in fighting, now in its 105th day.

Civilian militia men hold rifles during training at a shooting range on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kiev. (AP)

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ukraine launching 'Book of Executioners' to detail 'war crimes'

Ukraine is launching a "Book of Executioners", a system to collate evidence of "war crimes" that Kiev says were committed during Russia's military offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin started its offensive on February 24.

"Next week, a special publication is to be launched - 'The Book of Executioners' - an information system to collect a confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy said this would be a key element in his longstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting. "These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," he said.

For live updates from Tuesday (June 7), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies