Russia carries out relentless attacks on Bakhmut, trying to encircle and storm the eastern Ukrainian city after some of the bloodiest fighting of the conflict — now in its 372nd day.

Ukrainian soldiers ride a self-propelled howitzer, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline city of Bakhmut. (Reuters Archive)

Wednesday, March 2, 2023



2300 — Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out

Ukrainian forces have hung onto their positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut under constant attack from Russian troops amid signs time might be running out.

Ukraine says Bakhmut has limited strategic value but has nevertheless put up fierce resistance. Not everyone in Ukraine is convinced that defending Bakhmut can go on indefinitely.

"I would not go as far as to say the situation is critical, but it is threatening," Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Rakhmanin said on Ukrainian NV radio.

"From my standpoint, it is not logical to defend Bakhmut at any cost," Rakhmanin said.

"But for the moment, Bakhmut will be defended with several aims — firstly, to inflict as many Russian losses as possible and make Russia use its ammunition and resources."

No lines of defence should be allowed to collapse, Rakhmanin said, and "there are two ways to approach this — an organised retreat or simple flight. And we cannot allow flight to take place under any circumstances."

2139 GMT — Russia accuses West of sabotaging potential peace deal with Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said there are no signs of Ukraine's readiness to launch peace talks, with Kiev instead issuing "bellicose ultimatums."

In an interview with Russian news portal lenta.ru, Galuzin recalled that Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks last year and agreed on a draft of a peace agreement last March in Istanbul.

According to him, there were some 17 versions of the draft, the last of which was sent to Ukraine on April 15 and remains unanswered.

"Apparently, Washington and London, seeing the prospect of Russia and Ukraine reaching mutually acceptable agreements, forbade 'Ukraine's President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy from continuing negotiations. Later, on September 30, he issued a decree on the 'impossibility' of negotiations with the president of Russia [Vladimir Putin]," he noted.

Galuzin said the US and its NATO allies oppose peace because they have invested too much money in Ukraine, which is for them "a tool" for weakening and isolating Russia, breaking the security architecture and preserving their hegemony.

2100 GMT — Ukraine survived 'a very difficult' winter: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his country for surviving a "very difficult" winter marked by systematic Russian strikes on energy facilities, which plunged millions into darkness and cold.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Zelenskyy said in his daily address, adding that "there is still a threat to the energy system."

US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions

The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four US officials and other sources.

The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

It was not clear what specific sanctions Washington will propose.

Asked about the consultations, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said Russia's war made it difficult for China with Europe and others.

"It's a distraction for China and a potential blow to their international relationships they do not need nor should they want," the spokesperson said.

