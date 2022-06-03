Fast News

Ukraine marks 100 days since Moscow's assault with Russian forces hammering the Donbass region in their push to capture the country's east.

Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a fresh US pledge, President Zelenskyy says. (AP)

Friday, June 3, 2022

US to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine 'crimes'

The United States and its allies have vowed to hold Russia accountable for "war crimes" committed by its military forces since they entered Ukraine on February 24, completing 100 days of fighting that has killed thousands and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a UN Security Council meeting on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street.

Zeya said the United States is working with its allies to support a broad range of international investigations into atrocities in Ukraine.

Ireland's Attorney General Paul Gallagher welcomed efforts over the last three months to support calls for justice in Ukraine, saying Ireland was one of 41 countries that quickly referred the situation in the country to the International Criminal Court.

Zelenskyy: Brutal fighting under way in Donbass

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the fighting was brutal in the eastern Donbass but there has been "some progress" in the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have been tightening their grip. He said it was too early to give specifics.

"It’s the toughest there right now. As in the cities and communities nearby – Lysychansk, Bakhmut and others," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. "There are many cities where the Russian attack is powerful."

Zelenskyy said Russian forces were mobilising people from areas of the Donbass that were already under their control and sending them into battle in the first line of attack, with Russian troops coming in behind them. "The longer the war goes on, the more vile, shameful and cynical things Russia is forever inscribing in its history."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies