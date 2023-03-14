Fast News

Nearly eight months into fierce fighting, Ukrainian forces remain surrounded on three sides in eastern Bakhmut but are showing no signs of falling back to a new defensive line — part of a broader conflict continuing on its 385th day.

Russian troops keep coming in waves along the frontline in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers say. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

2155 GMT — Ukraine's top military command in favour of defending Bakhmut: Zelenskyy

Ukraine's top military command is unanimously in favour of defending the sector of eastern Ukraine, including the besieged city of Bakhmut, and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The main focus was on...Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said in his fresh video address.

"There was a clear position of the entire command: Strengthen this sector and destroy the occupiers to the maximum."

2134 GMT — Moscow views Black Sea drone incident as provocation

Moscow views the incident involving a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a US military drone over the Black Sea as provocation, Russia's RIA state news agency cited Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, as saying.

"We view this incident as a provocation," Antonov said after being summoned by the US State Department.

Washington said that the fighter jet downed the US drone. Russia has denied that.

2130 GMT — White phosphorus reportedly fired in eastern Ukraine

White phosphorus munitions have been fired from Russian positions on an uninhabited area by the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine, the AFP news agency reported.

Two projectiles were fired five minutes apart at around 4:45 pm [1445 GMT] on a road at the southern edge of Chasiv Yar leading to nearby Bakhmut, the centre of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's year-long offensive.

The whistling sound from the projectiles was followed by explosions caused by munitions that released small, burning balls of white phosphorus that slowly fell to the ground.

The balls set fire to the vegetation on both sides of the road on a surface equivalent to the size of a football pitch.

