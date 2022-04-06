Fast News

Ukraine accuses the Russian military of "war crimes" in Bucha but Moscow says "not a single local person has suffered from any violent action" in the town during Russia's multi-front offensive in Ukraine – now in its 42nd day.

Ukrainian State Emergency Service members collect ordnance after Russia's withdrawal from Bucha, on April 4, 2022. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine army holding Russians back in east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian forces still are trying to push deep into Ukraine in the east, but the Ukrainian army is holding them back.

In his daily night-time video address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was aware that Russia was gathering up reinforcements for another offensive. Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is outnumbered both in troops and equipment.

Zelenskyy also said he and Western leaders have discussed a new round of sanctions against Russia. "After what the world saw in Bucha, the sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with the gravity of the war crimes committed by the occupiers."

Russia's Alfa Bank to face new US sanctions – report

The United States will announce new sanctions on Russia's Alfa Bank as soon as Wednesday, US media report, as President Joe Biden's administration plans to further punish Russia for its war in Ukraine.

