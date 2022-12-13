Fast News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told an international aid conference that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros as the conflict enters its 292nd day.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines. (Reuters)

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Ukraine needs 800 mln euros in emergency energy sector aid: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told an international aid conference that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros ($842.7 million).

"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelenskyy told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needed transformers, equipment to repair damaged high-voltage power lines, as well as generators and gas turbines.

Ukraine PM says IAEA mission will 'secure' nuclear plants

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA had agreed to dispatch permanent teams to the country's nuclear plants, including the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia plant, a hotspot of fighting.

"The missions are aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor," Shmygal said in a statement on social media following a meeting in Paris with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

World must 'rethink nuclear safety': Ukraine energy minister



The world must "rethink nuclear safety" after Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko told AFP news agency ahead of a conference in Paris.

The international gathering hosted by France aims to raise funds to repair Ukraine's damaged infrastructure as well as highlight the country's support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

With at least 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure demolished in the past two months, Galushchenko will join the conference to ask for materials and funds to get Ukrainians through the winter.

Ukraine’s president calls on Russia to begin withdrawing its forces at Christmas

Ukraine’s president called on Russia to start withdrawing its forces at Christmas, local media reported.

Speaking via video link at the G-7 Summit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning aggression as Christmas approaches, according to Ukraine’s state-run news agency Ukrinform.

“This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression,” he said, adding, “If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities.”

US sends first shipment of power gear to aid Ukraine

The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, US officials said, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia.

The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one of the officials said. Another source familiar with the matter said two more planeloads of equipment would leave from the United States this week.

Russia has been carrying out widespread attacks on Ukraine's electricity transmission and heating infrastructure since October, in what Kiev and its allies say is a deliberate campaign to harm civilians.

Head of Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk says 50% of region under Moscow control



The top Moscow-backed official in the occupied parts of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine said early on Tuesday that more than 50 percent of the region's territory is under Russian control.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic is one of the four regions in Ukraine which Moscow proclaimed as its own in September in what Ukraine and its allies called a "sham," coercive referendum.

"A little more than 50 percent of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," Denis Pushilin, Russian-supported administrator of the Moscow-controlled parts of Donetsk, told RIA.

Ukraine needs extra gas and weapons, Zelenskyy tells G7

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G7 nations to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine survive a brutal winter, which threatens to bring further suffering to millions in the war-torn country.

With snow on the ground and Ukraine's energy grid battered by Russian strikes, many are facing freezing temperatures without power or heating.

During a video conference with the G7 club of wealthy nations, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic metres" of additional gas to get through the winter.

He also urged the G7 to send more arms to Ukraine, including "modern tanks" as well as "rocket artillery and more long-range missiles".

For live updates from Monday (December 12), click here

Source: AFP